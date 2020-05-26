Sliders Bakery And Ice Cream Factory Adds Some Sweet Treats To Burbank Boulevard

Sliders Bakery and Ice Cream Factory opened next to the venerable Larry’s Chili Dog on Burbank Boulevard on February 15, just a few weeks before the COVID-19 virus shut down much of Burbank and Los Angeles. However, the tasty dessert shop has been open in recent weeks for takeout orders and curbside delivery.

Word of mouth has been very favorable for this boutique ice cream shop and bakery. Small batch ice creams are offered, from standard flavors to exciting combinations.

Chocolate, Vanilla, Unicorn Poop, Smoke & Oil, Wild Blossom Honey Lavender, Chubby Gorilla, Strawberry Kisses, Cookies Attack Cremes and Hinojosa Mint Chip are just some of the rotating flavors available.

Sliders also offers freshly baked cookies and pies, including the popular Bourbon Caramel Apple Pie and the Campfire Smore’s cookie made from a toasted marshmallow on a chocolate chip cookie and topped with chocolate ganache and graham cracker crumbs.

Choose two cookies from several flavors including Chocolate Chip, Cappucino, Birthday Cake, Snickerdoodle Surprise and Dark Chocolate Crinkle and when the servers put a wedge of ice cream of choice inside, the namesake Slider is ready.

Burbank’s latest boutique ice cream shop and bakery is a real treat. Sliders Bakery and Ice Cream Factory receives a Tops in Town. We enjoy the friendly and knowledgeable servers and the creative flavors of the ice creams, cookies and pies.

Sliders follows social distancing guidelines and requires masks in the shop. Hand sanitizer is available right next to the register.

Restaurant Info: Sliders Bakery and Ice Cream Factory is located at 3118 W. Burbank Boulevard, Burbank, CA, 91505. (818) 748-3422. Sliders is open Monday 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday 1:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 1:00 – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 – 7:00 p.m.



Sliders Bakery and Ice Cream Factory receives: Tops In Town

myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)