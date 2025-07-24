“Sniff Bandit” Arrested Again After Incident at Nordstrom Rack

After being arrested on August 11, 2023, by Glendale Police, the man known as the “Sniff Bandit” has been arrested again, this time by Burbank Police.

Calese Carron Crowder, 38, of Glendale, was arrested on July 22 by Burbank Police after they alleged he was observed by Nordstrom Rack employees in the Empire Center loitering in the women’s department. After he left the store, Burbank Police later found Crowder in the nearby Walmart store, where they detained him based on the nature of his behavior.

Officer’s then went back to Nordstroms and using the store’s camera system, were able to follow the suspect throughtout the store and claim that “while in the women’s section, the suspect was observed following a female customer, crouching near her, and engaging in lewd behavior by inappropriately sniffing her buttocks.” according to a release sent out by Sgt. Stephen Turner of the Burbank Police Department.

According to Turner, “Crowder is a registered sex offender currently on active parole and has a documented history of similar arrests for lewd conduct in both Glendale and Burbank, dating back to 2021.”

On August 7, 2023, a TikTok influencer recorded Crowder at the Burbank Barnes & Noble as he stalked her. At the time, Lt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department said, “The incident was reported directly to the Burbank Police and has been under investigation. The incident was captured on video and viewed as an invasion of privacy. Investigators are also aware of other potential victims.”

Burbank did not file any charges, but four days later, Glendale Police arrested Crowder on different charges. On August 15, 2023, he was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 52 weeks of sexual impulse rehabilitation therapy.

He was released from custody the following morning due to overcrowding.

This time, Burbank is taking action.

According to Turner, “The Burbank City Attorney’s Office has filed one count of loitering with intent to commit a crime against Crowder. He remains in custody with bail set at $100,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for August 1, 2025.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case, or who believes they may have been a victim, is urged to contact the Burbank Police Department’s Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.”