South Hills Burbank to Host “Night to Shine” Prom for People with Special Needs, Sponsored by Tim Tebow Foundation

South Hills Church announced that they will serve as a host of the 2024 Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs will be held by host churches around the world simultaneously on Friday, February 9, 2024. South Hills Church Burbank is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved.

Night to Shine is hosted by churches all around the globe who desire to share the love of Christ with their community of people with special needs. Night to Shine is a complimentary event and while each event is a little different, some activities include a red carpet entrance complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi, hair and makeup stations, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, dancing, karaoke, gifts, a Respite Room for parents and caregivers, a Sensory Room, and a crowning ceremony where every honored guest receives a crown or tiara!

“I’m so excited that we will celebrate 10 years of Night to Shine this coming year! All around the world, people with special needs are going to be cheered for on the red carpet, dance the night away with their friends, be crowned a king or a queen of the prom… but most importantly, they’re going to hear that they are loved by the God of this universe. We continue to be in awe of all God has done over the past nine years, but we believe He has even more in store. Every town, every village, every nation needs Night to Shine because we want every person with special needs to know that they are one of one, created in love, by love and for love,” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

As sponsor of Night to Shine, the Tim Tebow Foundation provides each host church with the official 2024 Night to Shine Planning Manual, personalized guidance and support from a Tim Tebow Foundation staff member, the opportunity to apply for a financial grant, and access to planning resources that will assist them in creating an unforgettable night for their honored guests. The foundation also provides access to ongoing disability ministry resources through Shine On, a ministry that equips the Church with faith-based resources to embrace people living with disabilities as part of their church community.

“Night to Shine” prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Over the years, Night to Shine, through hundreds of churches from 56 different countries, has provided over half a million guest experiences. 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of Night to Shine. For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by South Hills in Burbank, visit https://southhills.org/burbank/. For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, please visit: www.timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine.

ABOUT SOUTH HILLS CHURCH

South Hills Church aims to be the perfect place for imperfect people. We believe the church isn’t a place it’s people. And not hyper-spiritual, holier-than-thou, completely un-relatable people, but real people—normal, everyday, just-like-you people. It’s people who are imperfect, make mistakes, haven’t arrived, and don’t have it all figured out. It’s people from different backgrounds and upbringings, from both sides of the tracks, and both sides of the isle. It’s people who believe God is up to something big and bold and beautiful on this earth, and want to broadcast that fact as best they can with the way they live and love and talk and serve and give.

ABOUT TIM TEBOW FOUNDATION

The Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. This mission is being fulfilled daily through ministry outreach in Orphan Care + Prevention, Special Needs, Profound Medical Needs, and Anti-Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation. To learn more about how the Tim Tebow Foundation is serving the world’s most vulnerable people, please visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.