South Hills Church – Doing Good by Loving The 818

South Hills Church is hosting a couple of events this week. Pastor Dave Stewart sent this in if you’re interested in helping during the COVID-19 difficult times.

BLOOD DRIVE

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and massive blood drive event cancellations, there is now a critically severe shortage of blood. With city approval, South Hills Church is hosting an URGENT 2-day Community Blood Drive with Cedars Sinai on March 25 & 26 from 10 am-4 pm. Social distancing and other safety precautions will be made. Find out more and sign up at www.southhills.org/burbank/ blood drive. Your donation can save lives. South Hills Church is located at 222 S. Victory Blvd., Burbank

FREE COFFEE FOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS

FREE COFFEE! If you are an Essential Worker and must work, South Hills Church wants to thank you AND support a local business! From Monday, March 23 to Friday, March 27, stop by the Ugly Mug Coffee House for a FREE drink (to go…of course)! 1 drink per person (must be present), show your work ID and mention South Hills Church. The Ugly Mug Coffee House is located at 3112 W. Burbank Blvd, Burbank. Their current hours are 8:00am-4:00pm.