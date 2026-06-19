Spa Lashes Earns Top Honors in Burbank’s Most Prestigious Business Competition

In a city recognized as one of the world’s most influential centers for beauty, entertainment, and media, winning a myBurbank’s Best Award represents one of the highest achievements a local business can receive.

Located in the heart of Southern California’s entertainment industry and just minutes from Hollywood, Burbank is home to major film studios, television networks, production companies, celebrities, influencers, and industry leaders. The city is served by some of the most talented beauty professionals in the world, many of whom cater to actors, television personalities, models, and high-profile clients. As a result, beauty standards in Burbank are among the highest in the world, making competition within the industry exceptionally intense.

Considered Burbank’s premier community-voted competition, the annual myBurbank’s Best Awards recognize businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence, professionalism, innovation, and outstanding customer satisfaction.

Photo courtesy of Spa Lashes

The event holds massive community engagement and reach: myBurbank captures over 500K monthly views across social media platforms, including more than 274K monthly views on Instagram alone, alongside 73K monthly website views, over 46.6K followers on X (Twitter), 11K followers on Facebook, over 40,000 monthly views on TikTok, and a dedicated base of 5.7K email subscribers. Thousands of residents participate in the voting process each year, selecting winners from a highly competitive field of businesses across numerous industries.

Over the years, winners have included some of the most recognizable names serving the community, including Porto’s Bakery, IKEA, Barnes & Noble, Community Chevrolet, Mattress Firm, and many other established companies that have become trusted brands throughout Southern California.

Among this year’s distinguished winners, Spa Lashes was recognized as the Best Eyelash Extension Salon, an achievement that reflects exceptional professional standards and overwhelming support from clients throughout the region.

Photo courtesy of Spa Lashes

The beauty category has become increasingly competitive in recent years, with numerous lash studios, beauty salons, med spas, and cosmetic service providers competing for recognition. Against this backdrop, Spa Lashes distinguished itself from a crowded field of respected businesses and beauty brands, ultimately earning the highest honor in its category.

Industry observers note that achieving such recognition requires far more than technical skill alone. Success depends on consistently delivering exceptional results, maintaining superior customer care, embracing innovation, and building long-term trust within the community. Spa Lashes has become known for exactly these qualities, earning a reputation for precision, artistry, and customized lash designs that enhance each client’s natural beauty.

A key driver behind this flawless reputation is the elite expertise of the staff: every single lash artist at Spa Lashes is a proven championship winner, bringing top-tier competitive excellence directly to each client’s appointment.

The salon’s success is further supported by leadership deeply rooted in the professional beauty industry. Through advanced education, international recognition, judging experience, and ongoing contributions to the lash profession, Spa Lashes has established itself as more than a local salon—it has become a recognized name within the broader beauty community.

Photo courtesy of Spa Lashes

What makes this award particularly significant is the caliber of competition. Winning in a market that serves Hollywood professionals, media personalities, executives, and discerning beauty clients is no small accomplishment. Competing against numerous established salons and beauty companies, Spa Lashes emerged as the clear choice of the community, reinforcing its position as the leading destination for eyelash extensions in the area.

Being named Best Eyelash Extension Salon in one of Burbank’s most prestigious and competitive business awards is more than a title—it is a reflection of the trust, loyalty, and confidence that clients have placed in Spa Lashes.

In a city where beauty standards are shaped by the influence of Hollywood and some of the world’s most demanding clientele, Spa Lashes has distinguished itself as a true industry leader and a benchmark for excellence.