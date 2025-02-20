Star Of Glee And Netflix Series What/If Will Lead Cast Of The Wedding Singer at The Colony Theatre

Blake Jenner, star of Glee and the Netflix series What/If, has been set to lead the cast of The Wedding Singer, the musical comedy, at The Colony Theatre, it was announced today by Heather Provost, Producing Artistic Director.



This new production will be directed by 10-time Artios Award-winner Michael Donovan, choreographed by Michelle Elkin (Broadway’s Wonderland–associate choreographer, Sutton Foster Live, Young Sheldon, Younger, Sister Act, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Ragtime), and the musical director is Brent Crayon (The Little Mermaid, It’s Only Life–world premiere, A Night With Janis Joplin–Broadway HD). Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA, and auditions begin in March.



Blake Jenner is one of Hollywood’s most exciting and versatile young actors. He starred in the critically acclaimed feature The Edge of Seventeen opposite Hailee Steinfeld and Woody Harrelson. He led Richard Linklater’s feature Everybody Wants Some!! and starred alongside Logan Lerman and Elle Fanning in The Vanishing of Sidney Hall for director Shawn Christensen. He starred with Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) in the Goodspeed musical Cyrano, as well as in the off-Broadway production with The New Group in NYC. He starred in Bart Layton’s American Animals opposite Evan Peters and Barry Keoghan, and in the Netflix series What/If opposite Renee Zellweger. He made his writing debut with the independent feature Billy Boy, directed and produced by Bradley Buecker, which premiered at Fantastic Fest and then screened at the San Diego International Film Festival where Jenner won the Rising Star Award. He was also seen starring opposite John Travolta in the action thriller Paradise City. Other television credits include playing series regular Ryder Lynn on the Fox hit Glee. He first broke out on the second season of The Glee Project where he was selected as one of 14 contestants to compete. He ultimately won, landing him the role on Glee. He appeared on The Colony stage as Jeffrey N. Davis in The Civility of Albert Cashier in September 2024.



The Wedding Singer premiered on Broadway in 2006 and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Based on the 1998 hit movie starring Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, and Christine Taylor, The Wedding Singer harks back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer just might be the coolest guy in the room. It’s 1985 New Jersey and rock star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer. He’s the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.



There will be two preview performances on Thursday, June 5, and Friday, June 6, at 8pm, and opening is set for Saturday, June 7, at 8pm. The regular performance schedule will be Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm and 7pm, through June 29.



The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cypress and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Free onsite parking is available.

