Street Closures and Parking Impacts for Fan Zone in Downtown Burbank This Weekend

As the City prepares to host the FIFA Fan Zone on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19, please be aware of the following street closures and parking impacts in the area.

STREET CLOSURE SCHEDULE

Beginning Thursday, July 16 at 6:00 AM through Monday, July 20 at 9:00 PM

San Fernando Blvd. between Magnolia Blvd. and Olive Ave.

San Fernando Blvd. between Olive Ave. and Angeleno Ave.

Palm Ave. between Third St. and San Fernando Blvd.

Orange Grove Ave. between Third St. and San Fernando Blvd. (approximately 200 feet between San Fernando Blvd. and First St.)

Olive Ave. will remain open during this phase.

Beginning Friday, July 17 at 6:00 AM through Monday, July 20 at 5:00 AM

Olive Ave. between Third St. and First St.

Beginning Saturday, July 18 at 10:00 AM through 8:00 PM and Sunday July 19, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Orange Grove Ave. from Third St. to Glenoaks Blvd.

Palm Ave. from Third St. to Glenoaks Blvd.

CITY HALL PARKING LOT CLOSURE

The parking lot located directly behind City Hall, 275 E. Olive Avenue will be fenced off and closed beginning Thursday, July 16 at 6:00 AM through Monday, July 20 at 8:00 AM.

COMMUNITY SERVICES BUILDING PARKING LOT CLOSURE

The parking lot located at the Community Services Building, 150 N. Third Street will be closed during the weekend, beginning Saturday, July 18 at 10:00 AM to Sunday, July 19 6:00 PM. The parking lot will be accessible only to pre-approved event staff, volunteers, and media with a City of Burbank-issued media pass. Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

GET YOUR TICKETS!

Join thousands of fans in Downtown Burbank for two days of live FIFA World Cup 2026 match viewings, entertainment, cultural programming, food, and family-friendly activities.

Event Information

Saturday, July 18: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Sunday, July 19: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Location: Downtown Burbank (San Fernando Blvd. between Angeleno Ave. and Magnolia Blvd.)

Downtown Burbank (San Fernando Blvd. between Angeleno Ave. and Magnolia Blvd.) Admission: Free Street Fair and Activation Zone, with ticketed watch party, concert and VIP experiences available.

Free Street Fair and Activation Zone, with ticketed watch party, concert and VIP experiences available. Parking: General and VIP parking reservations are available in advance.

Event Highlights

Live match viewing

Family-friendly activations

Cultural experiences

VIP Culinary Experience, Lounge Watch Parties, and Concerts

Saturday: Loud Luxury Post-Match Concert

Loud Luxury Post-Match Concert Sunday: Bebe Rexha Post-Match Concert

For tickets, alternative transportation, parking information, and the latest event details, visit fanzone.dtnbur.com.

General and VIP parking reservations are available in advance.

Questions regarding street closures or access may be directed to the Economic Development Division at (818) 238-5180 or info@dtnbur.com.