Summer Family Fun: American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park

Summer is finally coming to a close but the fun is not over yet! The American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park has just opened in Santa Ana featuring 17,000 sq. ft. of trusses, swings, climbing walls, bridges, and an inflatable obstacle course. Based on the NBC show, American Ninja Warrior, which ran for 13 seasons, the adventure park has opened so that everyone can test their skills and train to be a ninja.

American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park, photo by Ashley Erikson

American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park (ANWAP) is nestled inside the Main Place Mall in Santa Ana, and is perfect for ninjas of all ages. Mini Ninja sessions can be booked for kids 5 and younger daily from 10:00am-11:00am, while older kids and adults can book the Ninja Session for the rest of the day. Grip socks are sold in the park for use on their inflatable obstacle course whiles athletic shoes are required on the fixed obstacle course. Free lockers are available on site to store your belongings while you play and explore.

The inflatable course has you jumping and running through tunnels, climbing up rope walls, balancing and jumping across pads and traversing down slides. Take on opponents hand-to-hand on a balance beam or use a wrecking ball to knock your opponent off their pad.

American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park, photo by Ashley Erikson

Then head over to the fixed course area where you can test your ninjas skills at four different courses that increase in difficulty as you progress. While the obstacles have been scaled down from the ones seen on the TV show, they are extremely challenging and is something you will continue to work on to achieve as you come back to visit.

American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park, photo by Ashley Erikson

Two warped walls offer three height challenges where you can run up and grab the edge in order to beat the wall. Swing, jump, climb, pull, and shimmy your way through the courses while breaking a sweat and testing your strength and agility.

The facility is bright and colorful which makes you feel like you’re competing live on the American Ninja Warrior TV show. A cafe is on site to offer snacks and drinks with plenty of seating for taking a break. Parents that don’t want to do the course can join is as a spectator on the sidelines and watch their little ninjas play the day away. ANPWPA also offer party packages so you can bring your friends and family and celebrate a birthday in the park.

American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park, photo by Ashley Erikson

On top of the grip socks, you can also purchase add-ons like an American Ninja warrior headband, t-shirt, and grip gloves to help you with the grabbing and holding onto ropes during the course. So hurry over and get the kid’s adrenaline pumping and those summer wiggles out before school starts. Book your tickets here!