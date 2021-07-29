Sweetgreen Makes Healthy Eating A Snap For Busy Diners

We have been fans of Sweetgreen for several years, first encountering the nationwide fast casual salad chain in New York City. Finally, Burbankers now have a Sweetgreen of their own, with a new location up and running on Riverside Drive.

No more driving over the hill for your healthy and calorie-conscious warm bowls and salads. The remodeled restaurant, located where Boston Market used to be, is sleek and modern with seating inside and out.

Using the Sweetgreen app is the easiest way to order from the menu and we’ve found the Burbank location often has our orders ready within 10 – 15 minutes of being placed. Takeout is a breeze with prepared orders set out for pickup on shelves next to the kitchen.

Sweetgreen’s menu rotates seasonally, to provide for new flavor combinations and to make the most of fruits and vegetables at their ripest.

There’s something for just about any diet on the menu, including vegan and gluten free. The salads and bowls are always made to order and very customizable. The bowls feature a warm grain like rice or quinoa. The salads are typically grain free.

The Burbank location also offers a Hot Honey Chicken platter and sides of Rosemary Focaccia and Cashew Pesto Sweet Potatoes, in addition to a variety of teas, kombucha, waters and seltzers.

Welcome to Burbank, Sweetgreen! Even though we don’t often review national chains, for fast, healthy food, Sweetgreen is definitely a Tops In Town and a great addition to the food choices available in the city.

Restaurant Info: Sweetgreen is located at 4320 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505. (818) 740-5200. Sweetgreen is open Monday through Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Sweetgreen receives: Tops In Town



