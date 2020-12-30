Temple Emanu El’s Childhood Preschool Returning

Burbank Temple Emanu El’s Early Childhood Center virtual preschool program is returning on January 4th! After the massive success of our fall session, we knew we had to bring back our innovative, safe, and incredibly fun virtual preschool! Our at-home program consists of daily virtual activities including circle time, academic hour, dance, yoga, music, and weekly Shabbat services. When safe to do so, we host a weekly social hour in our temple parking lot where we dance, craft, and visit with our friends, all from the comfort of our individual, socially-distanced tents.

We also offer weekly themed activity kits to keep your little ones busy with arts and crafts! Each kit contains materials and instructions for several themed projects, as well as bonus items each week.

For our older preschoolers, a weekly academic session is offered to give them a chance to practice their letters and numbers, as well as prepare them for the world of kindergarten!

Help keep your child connected during these strange and unprecedented times. With crafts, sensory projects, movement, and learning, your child is sure to enjoy their time with our educators and specialists.

All of our offerings are available either as a bundle or a la carte. For more information or to sign up for our program, please visit ecc.btee.org or email preschooldirector@btee.org. We look forward to seeing you online!