Tequilas Burbank Shares Huge Event Line Up for 2024

Tequilas Burbank has a fun list of events for 2024 including fundraisers, tequila pairing dinners, live music, special menus, toy drives and much more. See below to see what’s in store at Tequilas Burbank!

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Guild Fundraiser

Wednesday, April 24, 11:30am-9:00pm

The Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Guild is raising funds for their new emergency department and urgent care. Dine in or take out on regular priced items including alcohol. Let your server know you are there for the fundraiser to have 20% donated back to the guild.

Miss Burbank USA Fundraiser

Sunday, April 28, 11:30am-9:00pm

Amber Knipple is heading to the Miss California USA pageant this summer as the title Miss Burbank. Come meet Amber from 2:00-5:00pm where she will be doing hula demos and kids classes at 2:30, 3:30, and 4:30pm. Dine in or take out on regular priced items including alcohol and let your server know you are there for the fundraiser to have 20% donated back to Miss Burbank. Reservations suggested if attending 2-5 for the Hula Demos.

Miss Burbank Fundraiser and Meet & Greet Event

Guac on the Rock

May 1-31

Teremana Tequila is offering a $10.00 reimbursement to customers who dine in the month of May and order a Teremana beverage and an appetizer of guacamole. Customers will scan their receipt and send it to Teremana via Venmo who will then send a $10.00 reimbursement. More info coming soon.

Cinco de Mayo Kick-off

Thursday, May 2

Our Seasonal Patio Street Taquero Thirsty Thursdays are Back every Thursday from 5-9. Every Thursday join us for half off tequila shots (all day), $2.00 grilled street tacos (beef, chicken or al pastor). On Thursday, May 2nd only, JA JA Tequila will make Snow Cones from 5:00-8:00pm. Tequila snow cones are $5.00 and kids cones are $2.00. Enjoy Tequila Tastings from JAJA & Teremana too! Alexandurmusic will be performing live from 6:30-8:30pm.

Fri-Yay

Every Friday starting May 4th, 7:30-9:30pm

Join us for live music on the patio by Mariachi Loco Del Valle. Reservations recommended.

Every Thursday, 6:30-8:30pm

Join us for live music on the patio by Alexandursmusic

Tequila sampling

Cinco de Mayo Party

Sunday, May 5

Music by DJ G-Shock from 12:00-3:00pm and 5:00-8:00pm, and Mariachi Loco Del Valle from 3:00-5:00pm. JAJA will be doing tequila sampling from 2:00-3:00pm and Teremana Tequila will have a sampling table display with giveaways (while supplies last) from 5:00-8:00pm. Tequilas will have Happy Hour food and margarita specials from their featured Tequilas Teremana, JAJA, El Sativo and La Luna Mezcal throughout the day.

Mexican Mother’s Day

Friday, May 10, 7:30-9:30pm

Celebrate Mexican Mother’s Day at Tequilas Burbank with live music from Mariachi Loco Del Valle. Reservations recommended.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Sunday, May 12, 12:00-3:00pm

Come enjoy a Sunday Brunch (regular and Brunch menu also available), as well as a special Mother’s Day menu. Tequilas will gift a rose to mothers (while supplies last) On our stage will be Anival, performing on his guitar and singing romantic and traditional songs in both English and Spanish. Reservations recommended.

Live music on Mother’s Day weekend

Home Again Los Angeles Fundraiser

Wednesday, May 15, 11:30-9:00 PM

Home Again LA is a non-profit that’s main focus is to raise funds for their five programs: Shelter, Homeless Prevention, Rapid Re-housing, Outreach, and Transitional Housing. Dine in and let your server know you are there for the fundraiser to have 20% donated back to the Home Again LA.

Tequila Pairing Dinner

Thursday, May 23, 6:00-9:00pm

Organic Tequila El Sativo has partnered with Tequilas Burbank for an exquisite evening of tequila and food pairing. Indulge in a culinary journey featuring a lavish four-course feast accompanied by the allure of three variants from an exquisite luxury tequila, an array of fruits, ceviches, elotes, tacos and churros all expertly paired for a truly unforgettable tequila and cocktail tasting experience. Tickets are $85.

Tequilas El Sativo Pairing Dinner Event

Burbank Graduations

Thursday, May 23

Tequilas will open until 11:00 pm to accommodate graduates. The last reservation will be at 9:45. Walk-ins are welcome.

Father’s Day Brunch

Sunday, June 16, 12:00-3:00pm

Spend Father’s Day at Tequilas Burbank and enjoy our Sunday Brunch (regular and Brunch menu also available), as well as a special Father’s Day menu. Join Alexandursmusic on stage as he sings bohemian, soft rock and romantic songs in both English and Spanish.

Honoring our Cancer Warriors Through our Curtain Display until Dia De Los Muertos from September 23 through November 2.

Tequilas in partnership with Community Activist Ashley Erikson, have created a space to honor our cancer warriors. If you have a loved one that is diagnosed with cancer, in remission or gained their wings due to cancer, send pictures to Tequilas via text or social media. Also let us know the type of cancer and their first name if you like to pin to the corresponding cancer.

Tequilas will print, laminate and pin your picture to the corresponding Cancer. We will have this display throughout Dia de Los Muertos. The Cancer Curtain Sanctuary will be removed November 4th. This effort was inspired by Patricias sisters and both parents who have succumbed to Cancer.

Burbank police cruiser at the Cancer Awareness Event

Cancer Awareness

September 23 – October 17

Part of September and October will be dedicated to raising funds for the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center at Providence Saint Jospeh. Tequilas has been raising funds for cancer awareness and research since 2016 and has been partnering with community activists Ashley Erikson for the past three years. In 2023 they raised a total of $18,347 for the cancer center. The fundraising efforts culminate will with a Cancer Awareness Fundraiser Dinner on October 17th.

Cancer Awareness Fundraiser Dinner

Thursday, October 17, 6:00-9:00pm

Join us for an inspiring and touching event to benefit the Roy and Patricia Family Cancer Center at Providence Saint Joseph. The Burbank Police pink cruiser will be on display for pictures, and you’ll hear from speakers including those who have battled cancer, family members of those with cancer, and the genetics team at Providence.

Holiday Toy Drive

November 29th until December 23rd

Take part in our annual toy drive with the Burbank Chamber of Commerce to benefit the children in shelters that home Home Again Los Angeles serve. The Toy-Drive dinner will be on Sunday, December 1st from 5-8. Santa will be there to greet everyone, take pictures and accept toy donations. Parents have consistently commented this event is a great learning opportunity for their children to learn to “help others” Reservations required.

Follow Tequilasburbank on IG and FB. Details of all the events will be posted.