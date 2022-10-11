The Annual “Burroughs On Broadway” Show Returns This Month

Burbank’s John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association is once again presenting an epic Broadway experience with The 17th Annual Burroughs On Broadway show, with performances on Friday, October 21st, Saturday, October 22nd, and Sunday, October 23rd.

With a longstanding, nationally-recognized history of exceptional stage productions, the JBHS VMA program has produced a number of professional performers, many of whom have gone on to star on Broadway. This is YOUR chance to see the future stars of Broadway, right here in our own community. With over 150 talented students performing in five unique choirs, the Burroughs On Broadway experience is like none other.

This year, Burroughs on Broadway director Jennifer Strattan and vocal music teacher/ choir director Brendan Jennings have produced something extra special, blending a mixture of classic and contemporary Broadway to showcase the talent of Burroughs’ award-winning choirs who will each perform selections from crowd-pleasing musicals:

PIRATES OF PENZANCE, performed by Men @ Work, THE BOYFRIEND, performed by Decibelles, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, performed by Sound Waves, SIX: THE MUSICAL, performed by Sound Sensations, and recent Tony winner HADESTOWN, performed by Powerhouse. Burroughs on Broadway will also feature individual numbers from a dozen other legendary shows performing in a cabaret style.

Not to be outdone by the talent on the stage, equally impressive is what is happening behind the scenes. Approximately fifty JBHS Stagecraft Technology students will bring the lights, sound, and stagecraft to life, all under the direction of technical director & teacher Katrina Villareal.

While always being a crowd pleasing show, Burroughs On Broadway has also served as an essential fundraiser for a Burbank community that values the importance of arts in education and taken pride in the tradition of this nationally lauded program. It truly takes a village to provide the education, support, and infrastructure to our students.

For this reason, we are offering special VIP experience that includes an hors d’oeuvres & beverage pre-show reception, dessert at intermission, and the best seats in the house for $54 per seat. It’s an incredible value and a fantastic way to support these students and the VMA program.

Additionally, reserved seats are available for $27, general admission for $20, and student and senior seats are available at $15.

To purchase tickets or get more information about Burroughs On Broadway, visit the JBHS VMA website at https://jbhsvma.com.

We look forward to seeing you there!

BURROUGHS ON BROADWAY PERFORMANCES

Friday, October 21st: 7:00pm show (VIP Reception @ 5:30pm)

Saturday, October 22nd: 2:00pm show (VIP Reception @ 12:30pm)

Saturday, October 22nd: 7:00pm show (VIP Reception @ 5:30pm)

Sunday, October 23rd: 2:00pm show (VIP Reception @ 12:30pm)