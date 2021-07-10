The Auld Chip Shop Serves Up Excellent Irish Pub Food

Wow. We have a Tops In Town winner with The Auld Chip Shop and its absolutely excellent fish and chips, seafood chowder, Malay Chicken Curry, Shepherd’s Pie and wide range of Irish pub food.

Since opening just a few months ago in April, the buzz on The Auld Chip Shop has been steadily building. We picked up a selection of take away recently and were pleasantly surprised that the food lived up to the hype. We ordered several plates for a hungry group of people and still had leftovers, which reheated nicely the next day.

Located on the border of Burbank and Toluca Lake, The Auld Chip Shop was fairly busy on an early Friday evening, with diners inside and out and several take out orders on deck. However, our phoned-in order was ready within 15 minutes of calling and the dishes remained nice and hot until we arrived home to chow down.

The seafood chowder was fantastic. Served with a toasted slice of sourdough bread, the chowder was savory, rich and colorful. The side order of onion rings was accompanied by a slightly spicy whisky aioli which perfectly complemented the thick, golden brown fried rings.

We ordered three pieces of battered cod, which was served on top of house cut fries and partnered with a mild tartar sauce and mushy peas. Perfectly fried, the fish was absolutely wonderful.

The delicious Malay Chicken Curry with basmati rice was mildly spicy and accompanied by a flavorful onion chutney, pico de gallo and herbed sour cream.

The savory Shepherd’s Pie with mashed potatoes and nicely bland mushy peas was accompanied by a salty gravy that added a nice kick to the pie and potatoes. The pie was hearty and filling, full of meat, with a flaky, buttery crust.

Those five items totaled $75 before tax. But, we got two hearty meals out of all that food, in addition to enjoying every single bite along the way.

The Auld Chip Shop can make all of the fried items gluten free upon request and offer some vegetarian options. The menu includes a number of appetizers, savory pies, traditional Irish pub fare, fish, chips, sandwiches, soups and salads, along with a nice selection of draft and bottled beers and wine. Nonalcoholic drinks and a few desserts round out the offerings.

The staff at The Auld Fish Shop were friendly and welcoming. Parking is available on the street and nearby paid lots.

We look forward to returning soon to explore more of the menu. I’ve got my eye on the Sticky Toffee Pudding with ice cream for next time. Maybe we’ll make a special trip just for that.

Restaurant Info: The Auld Chip Shop is located at 4007 Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505. (818) 861-7777. The Auld Chip Shop is open Tuesday through Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.



The Auld Chip Shop receives: Tops In Town



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)