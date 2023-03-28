The Burbank Channel Wins Two Golden Mike Awards

It was a moment of great pride for the City of Burbank when its government TV channel, The Burbank Channel, won not one but two Golden Mike Awards at the RTNA’s 73rd annual awards ceremony in Universal City on March 25, 2023.

The awards were presented for Burbank’s 2021 State of the City special, titled “Burbank: The Town Behind the Tinsel.” The show was hosted by former Mayor Bob Frutos and focused on the city’s status, its historical connection to the entertainment industry, and the vital role that local small businesses play in supporting television and film crews.

The special aired in October 2021 and had quickly become popular among the viewers, who praised its insightful reporting and excellent video editing. The fact that it was now being honored with two prestigious Golden Mike Awards was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team behind it.

Former Mayor Bob Frutos, who had been a crucial part of the show’s success, was thrilled to hear the news. He had thoroughly enjoyed hosting the show and even went so far as to get “slimed” during a visit to Nickelodeon Animation Studios, which had been featured in the special.

The Burbank Channel had always been a reliable source of news and entertainment for the city’s residents. Its programming could be seen via Charter Cablevision on Channel 6 in Burbank; via AT&T U-verse on Channel 99, and via live streaming on the City’s website burbankca.gov, as well as the City of Burbank’s YouTube Channel.

As the team behind The Burbank Channel basked in their well-deserved victory, they knew that they had set the bar high for future programming. They hoped to continue producing high-quality shows that would not only entertain but also inform the residents of Burbank about their city’s many achievements and contributions to the world of entertainment.