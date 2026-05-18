The Circle Burbank to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary with Community Block Party on June 13

The Circle Burbank is celebrating its first year of connection, wellness, and community with a family-friendly anniversary block party on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 1122 W. Burbank Blvd.

The private women’s membership community, founded by Leeron Tal, opened with a mission to create a modern “third place” for women, a welcoming space outside of home and work where members could gather for support, personal growth, wellness, creativity, and meaningful connection. One year later, The Circle has grown into a thriving community hub, offering movement classes, workshops, support circles, co-working opportunities, and events designed to help women feel seen, supported, and connected.

To mark the milestone, The Circle is opening its doors to the broader Burbank community for an afternoon of celebration, local business participation, interactive demos, food, music, and family-friendly activities.

“This past year has shown me just how much women—and our community as a whole—are craving real, in-person connection,” said founder Leeron Tal. “This celebration is not just about The Circle, it’s about bringing people together and honoring the community that has grown around it.”

The anniversary block party will feature live music, local vendors, food, children’s activities, class demonstrations, and participation from several neighboring Burbank businesses. Guests will be able to tour The Circle, meet members and facilitators, and experience firsthand the welcoming environment that has made the space a destination for women seeking connection, wellness, and belonging.

Half Baked Co., located next door to The Circle, will host cupcake decorating in The Circle’s parking lot and will also have cupcakes available inside its shop. MaiSon Flowers will offer a bouquet-making station, while Castle & Crown, an indoor children’s playground, will host a kids craft area for families attending the event.

D’Argenzio Winery, also located next door, will be open during the celebration and offering complimentary wine tastings. Food will be available from The Pattwagon, serving Jamaican patties, and guests can also experience activities from Claytivity Pottery Studio, Swordplay LA and LA Vintage Gear, and a storytime from the Friends of The Burbank Public Library.

Throughout the event, The Circle will host a variety of interactive class demos, giving attendees a sample of the programming offered inside the membership community. Demonstrations will include line dancing, salsa, world dance, mindfulness, sound bath, yoga, and stretch.

The block party is designed to be welcoming for all ages and reflects The Circle’s mission of creating spaces where people can gather, connect, and build community. While The Circle operates as a private women’s membership club, the anniversary event is open to the public and intended as a celebration of the larger Burbank community that has supported its first year.

Event Details

What: The Circle One-Year Anniversary Community Block Party

When: Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Circle Burbank, 1122 W. Burbank Blvd., Burbank

Who: Open to the public; family-friendly

Learn more about The circle at www.thecircleburbank.com