The City of Burbank Receives 2024 Excellence in Economic Development Silver Award from the International Economic Development Council

The City of Burbank’s Economic Development Division in the Community Development Department received the 2024 Excellence in Economic Development Silver Award from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) for a Multi-Year Collaboration with the City of Burbank and the Downtown Burbank Partnership for the StreetPlus Ambassador Program.

The award was bestowed specifically for the organization’s outstanding work in Economic Development impacting Burbank’s 103,936 residents and 4.1 million visitors to Downtown annually.

“We ae honored to receive a Silver Award of Excellence from the International Economic Development Council for our collaboration with Downtown Burbank and the StreetPlus Program,” said Mayor Nick Schultz. “This recognition reflects our commitment to fostering a vibrant and thriving community in Burbank. The StreetPlus Ambassador Program is a shining example of how collaboration and innovation can create lasting positive change for our residents and visitors. We’re proud to see our efforts acknowledged on such a prestigious platform.”

“The City of Burbank is setting the standard of excellence for economic development with its StreetPlus Ambassador Program Collaboration. This award highlights economic developments commitment to its community and demonstrates the transformative impact of economic development has in its neighborhoods,” said Nathan Ohle, IEDC President and CEO, “It is with great pride that IEDC presents this award to the City of Burbank celebrating their leadership and innovation in the field of economic development.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce this year’s award winners. These exceptional projects showcase remarkable dedication and ingenuity within the field,” said Kevin Kramer, Chair of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards Advisory Committee. “Burbank’s Economic Development contributions will leave a lasting impact and demonstrate its commitment to creating positive change for its residents.” Burbank’s Economic Development programming has consistently won awards in the top tier of Silver and Bronze categories for IEDC since 2016.

Every year IEDC looks specifically for economic development organizations, government entities, initiatives, and programs that have demonstrated consistent, exemplary performance in the economic development profession, leading the execution of projects that have a significant impact on revitalizing communities, and playing a major role in shaping and improving the practice of economic development.