The City of Burbank Unveils Rose River Memorial Project on Steps of City Hall

On June 14, the City of Burbank and Burbank Cultural Arts

Commission revealed the Rose River Memorial, an art installation made in collaboration with

artist Marcos Lutyens, Burbank Volunteer Program (BVP) members, Burbank Tournament of

Roses Association (BTORA), and the Rose River Memorial Project honoring the lives lost to

COVID-19.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

The art installation will be on display for public viewing through June 22, 2021, at the front steps of City Hall.



The Memorial is part of the nationwide art movement, Rose River Memorial, which honors and grieves the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The project invites communities across the

country to create felt roses as a symbol of grief and as a remembrance for all the lost lives.

As part of the project, BTORA welded from metal a “B”, and BVP members made more than 350

felt roses for Burbank’s art installation. The roses made for Burbank’s memorial will ultimately make their way to Washington D.C. for the larger exhibit in 2022.

Burbank’s Rose River Memorial installation was commemorated by an intimate ceremony

outside of City Hall, with a blessing from Cantor Rebekah Mirsky, a poem read by Jocelyn F.

Wright, and music by Levi Chen, Connie Nassios, and Tony Selvage and remarks from Mayor

Bob Frutos and artist Marcos Lutyens.



“After a year of troubling times and lost lives due to COVID-19, Burbank’s Rose River Memorial

art installation provides our community members an opportunity for emotional healing and

memorializing of their loved ones.

I invite our community members to visit the memorial and honor the lives lost from this pandemic,” said Mayor Bob Frutos.