The City Of Burbank’s 91st Entry In This Years Pasadena Rose Parade ‘Caterpillar Melody’ Ready for A Million Views

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Judging Officials stopped by Burbank yesterday (Sunday). They made their notes and took pictures, and after all the floats get judged at 6 am on January 1, the winners will be announced just prior to this year’s 135th Rose Parade.

Burbank’s entry Caterpillar Melody left Burbank at 7 pm and was escorted by Burbank Police Officers to its destination along the parade route. The float is the 93rd entry in this year’s parade.

The float was designed by Richard Burrow who has also designed other floats. This float is 45 feet long and has over 40000 flowers.

Burbank’s Caterpillar Melody is one of six self-build floats. Built by the community of volunteers.

Burbank’s Tournament of Roses Association is led by President Linda Cozakos who has served on the Board of Directors for 49 years, and she is a lifelong Burbank resident. During judging the judges are given 5 mins to takes notes and pictures and a hand bell is rung giving them the final second, and this year Pasadena Officials allowed President Linda Cozakos the honor of ringing the bell.