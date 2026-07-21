The Colony Theatre Announces Cast and Creatives for Their Production of the Broadway Hit “Catch Me If You Can” 

The Colony Theatre (Heather Provost, Producing Artistic Director) has announced the cast and designers for Catch Me If You Can, the musical, with preview performances on Thursday, September 17, and Friday, September 18, at 8pm, and opening on Saturday, September 19, at 8pm. The regular performance schedule will be Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm, through October 18 only. Catch Me If You Can premiered on Broadway in 2011 and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show has a book by Terrence McNally, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. It is based on the 2002 Dreamworks motion picture. The production will be directed by 10-time Artios Award-winner Michael Donovan, director of The Colony’s 2025 smash hit production of The Wedding Singer. Choreography is by Natalie Iscovich, and Brent Crayon will serve as musical director.

The cast will feature Blake Jenner (Glee, What/If, The Edge of Seventeen), Joe Abraham (The Little Mermaid and Hairspray on Broadway), Kevin Bailey (original Broadway casts of The Lion King and Annie Get Your Gun 1999 revival), Leslie Stevens (original Broadway cast of La Cage Aux Folles and Victor/Victoria on Broadway), Gabbie Adner (Sweeney Todd at La Mirada, Peril in the Alps at Laguna Playhouse), Brad Griffith (Anouilh’s Antigone off-Broadway), and Whitney Kathleen Vigil (The Wedding Singer and Millennials Are Killing Musicals at The Colony). The ensemble includes (in alphabetical order) Leonel Ayala, Matthew Mason Baker, Johnisa Breault, Luc Clopton, Sophie Liu David, Spencer Del Carmen, Jesse Graham, Anne Hart, Caleb Kocsis, Samantha Lawrence-Mata, Almand Martin Jr., and Lucy Schene.

Scenic design is by Molly Cornell, lighting design is by Luke Moyer, costume design is by Jennifer Deck, sound design is by Robert Arturo Ramirez, projections design is by Gabrieal Griego, properties design is by John McElveney, and wig design is by Leland Stephens. Assistant director is Coby Rogers. Director of operations for The Colony is Brenda Ramirez-Kalcoff, general manager is Matthew Herrmann, and artistic coordinator for The Colony is Katie Woerner. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA.

Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying, splashy Broadway musical that tells the true story of Frank W. Abagnale, Jr., who runs away from home in search of the glamorous life. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination, and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. But when Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent Carl Hanratty, Carl chases Frank to the end … and finds something he never expected.

Cast of Catch Me If you Can

Said producing artistic director Heather Provost, “At The Colony Theatre, we’re committed to bringing together extraordinary artists to create productions that inspire, entertain, and connect with our community. Catch Me If You Can is exactly that kind of show — it’s big, bold, so much fun, and filled with an abundance of heart. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the sheer joy that will be happening on our stage and in our theatre when we bring this incredible story to life.”

Michael Donovan is a casting director, producer, director, and teacher. He has cast over 1,000 theatre productions. Brent Crayon is a music director and pianist based in Los Angeles. Some of his many credits include Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots, It’s Only Life, Bubble Boy the Musical, Songs for a New World, and The Wedding Singer at The Colony. Natalie Iscovich has choreographed and assistant choreographed such shows as Bonnie and Clyde at the Rubicon Theatre, the National Tour of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, ABC’s General Hospital, and the world premiere of Las Tres Mujeres de Jerusalén for LA Opera.

The admission price for previews is $61. For regular performances, admission is $76. A limited number of opening night seats are available for $106 (includes a post-performance reception). Tickets may be purchased online at www.colonytheatre.org. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cypress and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Free onsite parking is available.