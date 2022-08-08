The New Catalina Resource Center Unveiled To The Community.

On July 27, 2022, the new Catalina Resource Center was unveiled to the community. The Resource Center, a Burbank Housing Corporation facility, was created in partnership with Burbank Housing Corporation and Home Again L.A. to provide an array of supportive services for the residents living in Burbank Housing Corporation apartment units throughout the city of Burbank.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

It was earlier this year when the residents were surveyed about what they envisioned the Catalina Center to be turned into; it was earlier this year that the residents expressed the desire to have a “one-stop shop” where they can access services that can help them achieve housing, financial and employment stability.

For nearly 25 years, Burbank Housing Corporation has provided affordable housing, and it’s been 12 years that Home Again LA has provided supportive services for those experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness.

Thus, why not the two entities partner and provide the residents with what they need. The Grand Opening on the 27th brought together over 100 of Burbank Housing Corporation residents, staff, and board members from both nonprofits for the official ribbon cutting and open house.

Executive Director of BHC, Sylvia Moreno, expressed her excitement for the project while CEO of Home Again LA Albert Hernandez encouraged residents to come in to meet with their case managers as often as they need.

The Catalina Resource Center is open to Burbank Housing Corporation residents Monday through Friday.