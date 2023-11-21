The Table Offers Community Members a New, Different Church Environment

The Table, a new community for spiritual refugees, has launched its monthly service on the back patio of The New Deal Restaurant, at 3501 Magnolia Blvd. The next gathering will be held on Sunday, December 17 at 5 pm. The Table is a place for anyone who has experienced hurt or exclusion from traditional church environments but is still craving connection and spirituality.

Gatherings will occur on a monthly basis and will include elements of interfaith worship and dialogue; spirituality through art, literature, and reflection; and time for community discussion and storytelling. The Table is a progressive, open-and-affirming, LGBTQ+-led congregation founded on principles of anti-racism and social justice and deeply rooted in the conviction that faith and social action are deeply intertwined.

“Some people are running away from church, and some are being chased away,” says Reverend Julie Davis, Lead Pastor of The Table. “But we all have spiritual needs, especially those of us who have had God or scripture weaponized against us. Our goal with The Table is to give these spiritual refugees a place to run to, a home where the weary can rest, renew, and rebuild.”

As The Table establishes itself in the community, it hopes to partner with nonprofits and other local organizations to support the community’s needs.

“In the vibrant community of Burbank, we find a beautiful mosaic of diverse souls, businesses, and places of worship. The Table aspires to be a reflection of our community, where every voice is celebrated and affirmed, regardless of background, identity, or even spiritual belief,” says Associate Pastor Madison McAleese.

The Table holds space for everyone to connect in holy communion with God, each other, and themselves, and provides healing for those who have been traditionally excluded from religious institutions.