Thousands Gather in Downtown Burbank for World Cup 26 Fan Zone

San Fernando Road was the venue over the weekend as thousands packed the area between Angeleno Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard to watch the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina as part of the Los Angeles Fan Zone.

Downtown Burbank was selected as a venue to host a large crowd for the match.

Multiple big screens were placed throughout the route as fans had a number of places to watch the biggest game every four years in the world’s most popular sporting event.

The event featured watch parties at various dollar values, but was also open to anyone who wanted to watch the game from outside the designated zones on the sidewalk or in the street.

“The festival is going great. The community is coming together. It feels great with the diversity, multi-cultural coming together. That’s the purpose of the World Cup,” said Dre Zargarian, who supported Spain, but watched with his brother-in-law, who supported Argentina.

Fans were on their toes throughout the match as it took 106 minutes before Spain’s Ferran Torres produced the lone goal.

Many fans donned their Lionel Messi Argentina jerseys in hopes that the star would repeat as a World Cup champion.

But it was not to be as Spain held and became the first nation to be winners of both the men’s and women’s World Cup at the same time.

It was the second men’s title for Spain, having also won in 2010.