Tinhorn Flats Owner Re-Arrested Again Friday night by Burbank Police

According to Burbank Police, they have re-arrested Lucas Lepejian (20) who is listed in court documents as one of the defendants listed in the ongoing legal battle with The City of Burbank.

In a statement from Lt. Derek Green Patrol Watch Commander ” Mr. Lucas Lepejian, the son of the owner of Tinhorn Flats, was arrested again on April 2, 2021, by the Burbank Police Department.”

“Police Officers stopped Mr. Lepejian in a vehicle at about 9:54 P.M. near the intersection of Hollywood Way and Magnolia Boulevard, after he was seen leaving Tinhorn Flats. Mr. Lepejian was placed under arrest for violating a court order and transported to the Burbank Police Department Jail, where he was booked.”

Red Tagged Tinhorn Flats Photo by Ross A Benson)

Because Mr. Lepejian was arrested on April 1, 2021, for the same offense and released with a citation, bail was set at $5,000.

Mr. Lepejian was released from custody on April 3, 2021, at 1:53 am after posting bail in the form of a Bond.