On November 9, the sale and escrow closed on the property located at 2623 Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank. Isabelle Lepejian, the seller, is no longer the owner of record.

The new owner is Old Fashioned Investment, LLC. Since the property has been sold and all violations on the property corrected, the fence will be removed on Friday, November 12.

At this point in time, the City has not received an application for reuse of the property. The litigation concerning Tinhorn Flats is ongoing.