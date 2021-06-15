Tinhorn Flats Soap Opera Continues: Lepejian Evicts Lepejian From Building

In a press release issued by the City of Burbank today, it was disclosed that the property owner of Tinhorn Flats, Isabelle Lepejian, has evicted her family members from the property.

Baret, Lucas, and Talya Lepejian who are all listed as defendants in the civil case the City has brought against the former restaurant were ousted from the business legally. Isabelle Lepejian is listed as the landlord as well as a defendant.

According to the City’s release, “Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department turned over possession of the Tinhorn Flats’ building and property to the property owner, Isabelle Lepejian, as the last step in the eviction process she initiated against Tinhorn Flats.

The property owner was granted a writ of possession, and her right to enter and occupy the property pursuant to the writ of possession is accomplished by the Sheriff placing the property owner in possession, which occurred this morning.”

The Saga of Tinhorn Flats started late last year when the business would not curtail its activities per a Los Angeles County Health Order. After a hearing where their health permit was revoked, Burbank was forced to take legal action because the business was operating without a health permit.

Ownership refused to follow both the County’s and Burbank’s legal mandates and the City of Burbank was forced to padlock the doors and surround the property with a chain-link fence to stop the former tenants from operating the business illegally.

These actions have resulted in protests against the City and Council Members with protesters caravanning to their homes and manning the sidewalks by the business. A majority of these protesters are from outside Burbank.

Burbank residents have complained about the noise and sometimes profanity during the protests with several arrests occurring during the past few months, including Lucas Lepejian who has been taken into custody on three separate occasions by Burbank police. The father, Baret Lepejian, has remained in the Philippines during the conflict.

There was no immediate word about what Isabelle Lepejian has for the property.

When we hear what the City plans to do about the chain-link fence and the padlocks, we will update this story.