TK Cafe Serves Up Wide Variety Of Delicious Bowls, Sandwiches, Milk Teas And More

TK Cafe has built a solid reputation for tasty, healthy food and deliciously sweet milk teas and boba over the past one and a half years since opening on San Fernando Boulevard near McCambridge Park.

Open Monday through Saturday, the boutique restaurant offers lunch and dinner items, snacks and an expansive drink menu. While from the outside TK Cafe looks like any other strip mall resident, inside the space is stylish and clean with several tables and chairs for indoor seating along the shared wall.

We recently tried the Curry Chicken Bowl, the Curry Chicken Sandwich, the imitation crab sandwich (both spicy and not spicy) and the Matcha Cream Milk Tea with Boba. We were impressed with all the dishes, but especially the Curry Chicken Bowl.

The Curry Chicken Bowl is a flavorful creation of warm rice, curry chicken, cucumber, green onion, pickled carrots, cilantro and fried onions. The curry has a nice kick to it, but nothing overwhelming. The curry chicken is also fantastic in a sandwich – we like ours on toasted ciabatta bread and topped with cucumber, fried onions, tomato and greens.

The Matcha Cream Milk Tea with Boba was perfect at 50% sweetness for our palate. The boba was nicely chewy but not too hard. We’ve enjoyed their Honeycomb Milk Tea and other flavors in the past.

Both the crab sandwiches were very tasty. The Spicy Crab Sandwich had the right amount of heat and the chili added a little something extra to the simple imitation crab. Topped with tomato and greens, the Spicy Crab Sandwich was served on toasted ciabatta with a side salad and a very delicious house vinaigrette that was a touch sweet.

Sandwiches can be served on a croissant, ciabatta or sourdough bread and come with a side of chips or for 75 cents more, a side salad of fresh greens.

TK Cafe also offers a variety of bagels, croissants and tacos along with a long list of creative sandwiches and bowls. For creative, colorful and delicious food and drink, TK Cafe is a solid choice for lunch, a snack or a light dinner.

Restaurant Info: TK Cafe is located at 1212 N. San Fernando Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91504. (818) 478-1107. TK Cafe is open Monday through Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Closed Sunday.



TK Cafe receives: On The Marquee



