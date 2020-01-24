Traffic on Burbank Streets by I-5 to Increase This Weekend

Caltrans advises motorists that the southbound side of Interstate 5 in Burbank will have only one or two lanes open for traffic from 10 p.m. today (Friday, Jan. 24) to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 27) due to pavement construction.

Motorists in the past have exited the freeway increasing traffic on Burbank streets.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes to avoid expected congestion and delays on southbound I-5 this weekend. A recommended detour is south on State Route 170 (Hollywood Freeway), then east on State Route 134 (Ventura Freeway) to rejoin I-5 south of the construction zone.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes between Burbank Boulevard and Verdugo Avenue during the entire weekend, and reduced to only one lane on Saturday from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. and again on Monday from 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m.

All southbound lanes will open by 5 a.m. Monday. Northbound lanes will not be closed.

Southbound I-5 on-ramps at Empire Avenue, Burbank Boulevard and Verdugo Avenue/Front Street also will be closed this weekend. Detours are provided.

Planned closures of lanes and ramps in this area of southbound I-5 are scheduled again on Jan. 31-Feb. 3, Feb. 7-10 and Feb. 21-24. The schedule is weather-permitting and all dates and times are subject to change.

Detours and other details are online at My5LA.com and on Twitter at @My5LA or, for those without a Twitter account, at https://twitter.com/My5LA.