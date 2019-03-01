TSA Pre Enrollment Program Opens in Burbank

IdentoGO® by Idemia, the leading provider of identity services, will host an Open House celebration at its new Burbank location (2436 W Victory Blvd.) on Wednesday, March 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those who visit the center during this time can enter to win a prize giveaway that includes a $400 Southwest Airlines credit, a $400 Hotels.com gift card and a free TSA Pre✓® enrollment worth $85. Attendees will include Charles Carroll, Sr. VP of Identity Services for IDEMIA’s North American division. The grand prize drawing will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Burbank-area residents who want a smarter travel experience with fewer hassles can regain time and convenience by enrolling in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA Pre✓® program at the Landmark Shopping Center location. To apply for the TSA Pre✓® program, attendees should bring a passport or birth certificate and one additional government-issued ID. In addition to being the sole provider for enrolling in the TSA Pre✓® program, IdentoGO® Centers offer customers a growing number of identity-related services. The IdentoGO® Center will support the vetting of individuals applying for jobs or license in the childcare, nursing, education, law and other fields where fingerprinting based background checks are required by law in the state of California. Personal FBI Identity History Summary checks, Birth Certify, photo services, and more will also be available. The new Burbank location provides more opportunities than ever for customers to take advantage of the company’s leading, identity services.

The Burbank center is open Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and on Saturdays 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.