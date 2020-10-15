Two Long-time Burbank Real Estate Groups Join Forces to Create a New Partnership

The Volpei Gussow Real Estate Group is proud to announce a new partnership with fellow Keller Williams Realtor, Linda Barnes. This new partnership will continue to focus on the Rancho Area of Burbank as well as Linda’s extensive list of past clients.

For the past 18 years husband-wife team, Karen Volpei and Barry Gussow, have been proud to use the tag line “Every step of the Way.” They are committed to stand by their clients through all transactions no matter what the challenges. As long-time residents of Burbank and the San Fernando Valley, Karen and Barry are very connected to the community.

With over 30 years of experience, Linda Barnes is still is driven as she was when she first started. Linda is known for specializing in the Burbank Rancho area that is zoned for horses. As a former horse owner herself, Linda is well-versed in the needs of other horse owners. Clients often seek her out specifically for her knowledge in this area. “After spending six months at home I realized, business is going to need to be conducted differently. The Volpei Gussow team has the systems in place that will allow me to even better serve my clients during these ever-changing times.” -Linda Barnes

When Karen first became a Realtor, she joined the office where Linda worked and immediately respected and learned a good deal from the Real Estate Maven. Karen, Barry and Linda all share a passion for their community, involvement and over the years they have become more than just respected business associates or colleagues but lifelong friends as well. Karen, Barry, and Linda are all very like-minded when it comes to business and the first-class customer- service they offer their clients. Volpei Gussow Barnes Real Estate Group clients will be sure to receive the best guidance, knowledge, and professionalism from this dynamic team.