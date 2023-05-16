Two ‘Pitstops’ Planned on Bike and Walk to Work Day

In celebration of Clean Air Month, the Burbank Transportation Management Organization (BTMO) is hosting two pitstops in the City of Burbank during its annual “Bike and Walk to Work Day” on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The BTMO and its partners embrace the theme Bike, Walk, Breathe to promote healthy living, clean air, and car-free commutes. One pitstop is located at The Pointe in Burbank’s Media District and the other is located at the Downtown Burbank Metrolink Station. Both pitstops are open to the public Wednesday morning from 7am to 10am to celebrate the joy and benefits of active travel.

In Downtown Burbank, commuters will be greeted at the Metrolink stop by partners, including the BTMO staff, Burbank Bus, YMCA, and Metrolink. Commuters can get helpful bike rack demonstrations, commuter resources, giveaways, and chances to win raffle prizes.

At The Pointe pitstop, partners include the BTMO staff, Burbank Bike Angels, Go Green Bicycles, Burbank YMCA, Hoopty Bike Repair, Fleet Feet, Metro, Commute with Enterprise, Burbank Police Department, FIT Health Club, SFV Bicycle Club, Suja Juice, Burbank Bus, and more. Joiners can enjoy free bike check-ups, music, snacks/drinks, an outdoor spin class and sound bath (RSVP required), giveaways/raffles, and helpful resources to embrace a car-free commute.

The BTMO was formed to help reduce congestion, promote clean air, and solve mobility challenges by providing services directly to its members and their employees. This nearly two-decade long effort works to reduce dependency on single-occupancy automobile travel and encourage the use of public transit, carpooling, vanpooling, walking, and biking. It also connects private and public sector decision makers to improve transportation planning and implementation.