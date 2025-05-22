UMe Credit Union Awards 2025 Super Awesome Scholarship to Outstanding Local Students

UMe Credit Union is excited to announce the winners of its 2025 Super Awesome Scholarship, recognizing three standout local high school seniors for their academic excellence, community involvement, and all-around awesomeness.

Each year, UMe awards two $2,500 scholarships to deserving students. But this year, one additional applicant stood out in such a meaningful way that the selection committee created a special High-Five-Hundred-Dollar Scholarship—a $500 award designed to recognize their unique impact.

The 2025 scholarship recipients are:

Gracie Gisel, Burbank High School – $2,500

Riley Hall, John Burroughs High School – $2,500

Zachary Walker, John Burroughs High School – $500

The UMe Super Awesome Scholarship honors students who not only excel in academics, but also make a positive impact in their schools and communities. It’s one more way UMe is investing in the future of Burbank—and cheering on the next generation of change-makers.

“These students truly embody the spirit of awesome,” said Anita Hutchinson, Chief Marketing Officer at UMe Credit Union. “They’re bright, passionate, and ready to take on the world—and we’re thrilled to support their next chapter.”

About UMe

Founded in 1940 and chartered by a group of teachers in the Burbank Unified School District, UMe has been committed to the Burbank community throughout its long history. Celebrating its 85th Anniversary in 2025, the credit union has over 17,400 members and occupies a landmark space on Magnolia Boulevard in the heart of the Magnolia Park neighborhood in Burbank. Much has changed since its humble beginnings, but UMe is proud to continue a tradition that’s built on people helping people. U+Me = UMe!

For more information about UMe Credit Union and its community programs, visit umecreditunion.com.