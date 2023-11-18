UMe Credit Union Hosts Holiday Toy Drive

UMe Credit Union announced today that it will be participating in the Burbank Coordinating Council’s Holiday Basket program. In the spirit of “people helping people” (a cornerstone of the credit union’s social mission), UMe is collecting new and unwrapped toys to help local families in need. Donations can be dropped off in UMe’s lobby now through December 1, 2023 during business hours.

The credit union is hosting the toy drive through UMeHelps, an initiative that allows its members and the Burbank community at large to give back to local charities and individuals needing assistance. UMeHelps supports local organizations with food and clothing drives, pet adoptions and fundraising efforts. Additionally, it promotes awareness of local programs that require community support.

UMeHelps is happy to support the Burbank Coordinating Council’s Holiday Basket program, which connects families in our community with people and organizations that provide them with food and gifts for their children for the holidays. This year, the Council expects to deliver holiday baskets to over 350 local families!

Visit umecreditunion.com for a complete list of suggested donation items.

UMe is located at 3000 W. Magnolia Blvd. in the Magnolia Park area of Burbank. For more

information, please call or email Anita Hutchinson at (818) 238-2900, x240 or anita@umecreditunion.com.