UMe Credit Union Launches “Movies that ROCK!”—A Free 80s Outdoor Movie Series in Burbank

UMe Credit Union is bringing the community together for a totally tubular new tradition: Movies that ROCK! This free outdoor movie series features 80s favorites with iconic soundtracks, happening in the UMe Parking Lot on the last Friday of each month from May through August.

Presented in partnership with local favorites Run Out Groove Records and Be Kind Video, Movies that ROCK! invites the Burbank community to relive some of the most unforgettable films of the decade, all under the stars.

The series is part of UMe’s year-long celebration of its 85th anniversary—and what better way to mark the occasion than by throwing it back to the era of mixtapes, neon, and big-screen magic? Taking it back to the 80s feels like the perfect way to honor UMe’s long history in Burbank while celebrating the fun, community-focused spirit that still defines the Credit Union today.

Schedule:

May 30: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off June 27: E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial July 25: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Raiders of the Lost Ark August 29: Top Gun

Location: UMe Parking Lot – 3000 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank

Time:

6:00 PM – Food Trucks

6:30 PM – Trivia & Entertainment

Showtime at dusk

The event coincides with Magnolia Park’s popular Food Truck Fridays, so attendees can expect a variety of delicious food trucks lined up along Magnolia Boulevard—perfect for grabbing dinner before the movie. Picnic blankets and lawn chairs are welcome, and the event is completely free and open to all ages.

“We created Movies that ROCK! especially for our members, friends, and neighbors—because U matter to Me,” said Anita Hutchinson, Chief Marketing Officer at UMe Credit Union. “U+Me isn’t just something we say—it’s a reflection of how much we care about the people we serve. It’s baked right into our name. After 85 years in Burbank, we still love finding new ways to bring people together, have fun, and celebrate the incredible community we’re lucky to call home.”

“The soundtracks from these films rocked just as hard as the movies themselves,” said Jeff Ferguson, co-owner of Run Out Groove Records. “It’s amazing to see those sounds still resonate today, and even better to share them with a new wave of families, fans, and future record collectors.”

“These movies are the reason I fell in love with film in the first place,” said Matthew Renoir, owner of Be Kind Video. “They’re fun, heartfelt, and unforgettable. Getting to show them the way they were meant to be seen—on a big screen, with a crowd—is pure magic.”

For more information, visit umecreditunion.com.

About UMe

Founded in 1940 and chartered by a group of teachers in the Burbank Unified School District, UMe Credit Union has been committed to the Burbank community throughout its long history. Celebrating its 85th Anniversary in 2025, the credit union has over 17,400 members and occupies a landmark space on Magnolia Boulevard in the heart of Magnolia Park. Much has changed since its humble beginnings, but UMe is proud to continue a tradition built on people helping people. U+Me = UMe! Follow UMe @umecreditunion and visit umecreditunion.com for the latest UMe news and announcements.

About Run Out Groove Records

Run Out Groove Records is an independent vinyl shop located in the heart of Magnolia Park in Burbank, California. Founded by longtime collectors Jeff Ferguson and Ellen Rehak, the store curates a wide selection of new releases, vintage finds, rare pressings, and essential catalog titles across every genre. With a retro-styled listening booth, handcrafted fixtures, and a true living-room vibe, Run Out Groove is as much a community hub as it is a record store. Open Tuesday from Sunday, 11AM – 6PM, and until 7PM Fridays and Saturdays. Follow along at @runoutgrooverecords and visit runoutgrooverecords.com for the latest arrivals and updates.

About Be Kind Video

Be Kind Video is a throwback video store in Magnolia Park with modern twists. They stock VHS, DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Blu-Rays for rent and sale, along with movie collectibles for sale. Founded by Matthew Renoir, the shop celebrates the magic of movie nights and the films that defined a generation. Connect with Be Kind Video @bekindvideo or visit the website at bekindvideo.com.