UMe Provides Essential Financial Services during Coronavirus

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak impacting the nation, Burbank born and bred UMe Credit Union has taken swift action in service to their members, instituting protocols and programs to help during this critical time. Responding to health safety concerns, the credit union moved quickly to appointment-only lobby hours for essential business immediately following California Governor Gavin Newsom’s shelter-in-place mandate. Financial relief programs have been created to support people dealing with the fiscal impacts of COVID-19.

Anita Hutchinson, UMe Credit Union CMO & Vice President of Marketing, says helping is in the DNA of the credit union. “Everyone at UMe has been working around the clock to ensure we continue providing critical services and support for our community. But for us it’s more than access to banking services. We created mortgage and loan relief programs to help ease the financial burden on our community during this uncertain time. We’re really living our mission. U + Me = UMe. It’s not just something we say, it’s something we really mean. We’re in this together, and we’ll get through this together.”

UMe relief programs are good news for members. Unveiled in their signature UMe style, Hutchinson describes them, saying, “Really, we’ve all had just about enough bad news, thank you very much. What we’re doing now is looking for ways to deliver some good news that we hope our members will actually welcome.” UMe was quick to put together fee-free mortgage and loan payment relief programs, giving people the ability to skip THREE consecutive payments. Auto, personal and share-secured loans, home equity line-of-credit (HELOC), easy access line-of-credit or Visa credit card through UMe all qualify for this program.

Rooted in Burbank, UMe’s goal is to provide meaningful financial support through their customized member and community programs. “We deeply care about what our members are going through, it’s all we think about these days. When the year began, we were looking forward to celebrating our 80th anniversary as a credit union with our membership… we had a huge party planned with food and entertainment and giveaways – I even rented a 48 foot ferris wheel for our parking lot, we were going BIG – and now, we just want to celebrate our members successfully getting through this crisis. That’s what matters to us most.

Here is a roundup of relevant information and updates from the credit union in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Lobby Hours

UMe Lobby Hours are now by appointment only on Mondays – Fridays: 9am – 5pm – for essential and time-sensitive banking business only. Essential and time sensitive business includes things like instant Debit and Credit Card replacement, Wire Transfers, cash withdrawals beyond the ATM daily limits & up to their in-branch limit of $3,000/day, large check deposits over Mobile Check Deposit limits, etc.

All New Loan & New Account business is being conducted through the UMe Call Center, which remains open regular UMe business hours at (818) 238-2900.

You may request a lobby visit appointment by emailing lobbyvisit@umecreditunion.com or calling (818) 238-2900.

CARES Act

The U.S Treasury and the Small Business Administration (SBA) have released guidance for issuing loans under the CARES Act. UMe has partnered with Lendio to provide their membership with access to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for small businesses. The credit union is not benefiting from these loans, but is providing access to eligible lenders to help their business members thrive. A link to apply is available here.

24/7 Access

Practicing social distancing means that members should take advantage of the credit union’s digital connections. UMe’s online and mobile banking services, debit and credit cards, and ATM network across the nation are available 24/7. If you have a question about a specific banking function you’d like to do, use this chart to see all your options.

Mortgage Loan Payment Relief

This special mortgage loan payment relief program allows members who have been affected by COVID-19 to skip the next 3 months of UMe mortgage payments without penalty.

Loan Payment Relief

This special loan payment relief program allows members to apply skip THREE consecutive UMe loan and Visa payments without a fee.

For the latest updates from UMe or to learn more about these special, customized programs, visit the special “We’re Here For U” page of UMe’s website or contact the UMe Call Center at (818) 238-2900 Mondays – Thursdays from 9am – 5pm and Fridays from 9am – 6pm.

