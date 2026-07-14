Universal City Studios Credit Union Now Opento All Los Angeles County Residents

Universal City Studios Credit Union (UCSCU) is pleased to announce that membership is now open to all individuals who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles County, expanding access to the credit union’s personalized service, competitive financial products, and local, member-owned banking experience.

UCSCU has proudly served members for nearly a century with a focus on trusted financial guidance, convenient banking solutions, and a commitment to helping people achieve their financial goals. The expanded field of membership marks an important milestone in the credit union’s continued growth and allows UCSCU to welcome more individuals, families, and communities throughout Los Angeles County.

“As we approach our 100th anniversary in 2027, this expansion is both a celebration of our history and a commitment to helping more individuals and families build stronger financial futures. Opening membership to all Los Angeles County residents allows us to bring UCSCU’s member-focused service and financial solutions to more people across the communities we call home,” said Jesse Lopez, CEO.

Los Angeles County residents can now “Bank with The Stars” and take advantage of the many benefits of UCSCU membership, including checking and savings accounts, auto loans, personal loans, credit cards, home lending solutions, digital banking services, and financial education resources.

For more information about membership eligibility, available products and services, or how to join, visit UCSCU.org or call (888) 367-6928 / (888) FOR-MY-CU.

About Universal City Studios Credit Union

Founded in 1927, Universal City Studios Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in Burbank, California, serving members throughout Los Angeles County. UCSCU provides personal banking solutions including checking and savings accounts, auto loans, personal loans, credit cards, home lending solutions, digital banking services, and financial education resources. For nearly 100 years, UCSCU has remained committed to delivering personalized service, competitive financial solutions, and long-term value to the members and communities it serves.

Membership eligibility required. Federally insured by NCUA.