Update on George Izay Park Masterplan at Parks and Recreation Board Meeting

On Thursday, February 10th, the Parks and Recreation Board held a meeting.

A main discussion item of this meeting was an update on the George Izay Park Masterplan. This plan seeks to alter and improve upon the Olive Avenue park.

In May 2021, the Burbank Parks and Recreation department created a bidding competition between various consulting firms, with the winner given the opportunity to work with the department on designing the park. Out of four different bidders, RJM Design Group ended up getting the job.

Since taking on the project, RJM has begun a marketing campaign that has included door-to-door flyering and advertising. They have also created a website for members of the Burbank community to learn more and comment about the project.

Although the consulting firm and the Parks and Recreation department have moved forward with the project substantially, there are still significant milestones to be accomplished. These milestones yet to be passed include holding a community presentation, the creation of an illustrated diagram of the new park and getting a cost estimate for the project.

In March, RJM and the Parks and Recreation department are set to hold two different meetings. The first is a pop-up event at Johnny Carson park, which is taking place on March 13th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The second event is a community design meeting at George Izay Park taking place on March 16th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A copy of this meeting’s agenda and a video recording of this meeting can be found here.