Update on I-5 Widening Project to be Presented at Community Open House on Oct. 24

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will hold a Community Open House on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Burbank to provide a public update and answer questions about the I-5 widening project underway in Burbank and Glendale.

The open house is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Buena Vista Branch Library meeting room, 300 N. Buena Vista St. in Burbank. Free parking is available. Reservations are not required.

The open house is a free, annual event. Caltrans will provide a progress report on the project and attendees will be able to talk one-on-one with project representatives concerning the ongoing work.

Caltrans is improving Interstate 5 (the Golden State Freeway) in Glendale and Burbank between the Ventura Freeway (State Route 134) and Buena Vista Street. Improvements include High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV or carpool) lanes, on- and off-ramp improvements, bridge widening and reconstruction, a new lane for truck traffic, new pavement, lane realignment and elevated railroad tracks to eliminate street-level rail crossings.

The I-5 Empire Avenue interchange in Burbank, a major part of the project, opened to traffic Monday (Sept. 30).

The improvements, valued at more than $500 million, are designed to enhance safety, improve traffic flow and encourage ridesharing. The contractor is Security Paving Co. Inc. of Westlake Village.

Information about the project is available online at My5LA.com and Twitter at @My5LA.