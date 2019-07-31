Valet Parking Goes Digital At Hollywood Burbank Airport

Passengers flying out of Hollywood Burbank Airport can now book on-site valet parking online, adding another level of convenience to the airport’s nationally-renowned travel experience (Fodor’s Travel Names Hollywood Burbank Airport “Best U.S. Airport”).

The innovative parking system is accessible through BUR’s website and is designed to make the airport journey easier for customers who drive themselves. When passengers visit www.HollywoodBurbankAirport.com , they are guided through four easy steps to book valet parking in advance:

Enter a check-in date. Choose Valet Parking. Submit payment. Follow email directions for proceeding to the Airport on your day of travel. “In addition to the major convenience factor, the new Hollywood Burbank

Airport online booking system offers lower prices for travelers who book multiple, consecutive days,” says Denis Carvill, Deputy Executive Director, Operations. “That added value helps make for an even more enjoyable airport experience.”

Travelers will still have the option of paying for parking at the time they exit BUR using the existing system, but to qualify for special pricing they must book in advance online.