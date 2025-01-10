Vice Mayor Hosts Community Resource Briefing As Eaton Fire Continues

Burbank Vice Mayor Tamala Takahashi held an informal Zoom briefing on Thursday, January 9th, drawing approximately 60 attendees for a discussion aimed at connecting the community with valuable resources as fires burn throughout Los Angeles County following an extreme wind event.

Vice Mayor Takahashi provided attendees with a variety of community resources to address current needs and concerns. Key updates included:

Additional resources shared during the briefing:

Disaster Assistance : For federal FEMA funds, including assistance for property damage or purchasing air purifiers, visit disasterassistance.gov.

: For federal FEMA funds, including assistance for property damage or purchasing air purifiers, visit disasterassistance.gov. Public Transit : Metro fare collection has been suspended systemwide through Friday, January 10. Check Metro Los Angeles for updates on impacted rail and bus lines.

: Metro fare collection has been suspended systemwide through Friday, January 10. Check Metro Los Angeles for updates on impacted rail and bus lines. Project Hope (Burbank Volunteer Program): Volunteers assist residents 55+ with errands like grocery shopping or prescription pickups during poor air quality conditions. Call 818-238-5370.

Volunteers assist residents 55+ with errands like grocery shopping or prescription pickups during poor air quality conditions. Call 818-238-5370. Water and Power: For clean water updates and Burbank Water and Power services, visit Burbank Water and Power.

For clean water updates and Burbank Water and Power services, visit Burbank Water and Power. Report discarded Christmas trees or other concerns via the City’s 311 app. For downed power lines, call 911.

Stay safe, everyone.