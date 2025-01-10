Vice Mayor Hosts Community Resource Briefing As Eaton Fire Continues

Burbank Vice Mayor Tamala Takahashi held an informal Zoom briefing on Thursday, January 9th, drawing approximately 60 attendees for a discussion aimed at connecting the community with valuable resources as fires burn throughout Los Angeles County following an extreme wind event.
Vice Mayor Takahashi provided attendees with a variety of community resources to address current needs and concerns. Key updates included:
- Current Status: As of January 9th at 8 p.m., there are no evacuations and the water supply remains safe to drink.
- Emergency Alerts & Updates: Residents were encouraged to sign up for alerts at burbankca.gov/burbankalerts and check burbankca.gov for the latest updates.
- 311 App: Use the 311 app to report power outages or downed trees.
- Relocation Assistance: For information on relocation, residents can call 211.
- Fire Resources: Find information on the Eaton Fire at Eaton Fire Information and Resources.
- Child and Teen Care: The Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley and Burbank YMCA are offering K-5 care (call ahead), and the YMCA is providing a space for teens.
- Mental Health Support: The Family Service Agency is offering free mental health support (call or text 818-561-8552, 10 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week), and residents can also call 988 for assistance.
- Horse Trailer Parking: Enforcement for horse trailer parking has been temporarily suspended.
- Business Resources: Local businesses can seek assistance through The Valley Economic Alliance (TVEA) and the LA County Economic Development Corporation.
Additional resources shared during the briefing:
- Disaster Assistance: For federal FEMA funds, including assistance for property damage or purchasing air purifiers, visit disasterassistance.gov.
- Public Transit: Metro fare collection has been suspended systemwide through Friday, January 10. Check Metro Los Angeles for updates on impacted rail and bus lines.
- Project Hope (Burbank Volunteer Program): Volunteers assist residents 55+ with errands like grocery shopping or prescription pickups during poor air quality conditions. Call 818-238-5370.
- Water and Power: For clean water updates and Burbank Water and Power services, visit Burbank Water and Power.
- Report discarded Christmas trees or other concerns via the City’s 311 app. For downed power lines, call 911.
Stay safe, everyone.