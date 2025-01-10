Vice Mayor Hosts Community Resource Briefing As Eaton Fire Continues

A view of smoke coming over Griffith Park, from downtown Burbank. Photo by Lynn Lipinski.

Burbank Vice Mayor Tamala Takahashi held an informal Zoom briefing on Thursday, January 9th, drawing approximately 60 attendees for a discussion aimed at connecting the community with valuable resources as fires burn throughout Los Angeles County following an extreme wind event.

Vice Mayor Takahashi provided attendees with a variety of community resources to address current needs and concerns. Key updates included:

  • Current Status: As of January 9th at 8 p.m., there are no evacuations and the water supply remains safe to drink.
  • Emergency Alerts & Updates: Residents were encouraged to sign up for alerts at burbankca.gov/burbankalerts and check burbankca.gov for the latest updates.
  • 311 App: Use the 311 app to report power outages or downed trees.
  • Relocation Assistance: For information on relocation, residents can call 211.
  • Fire Resources: Find information on the Eaton Fire at Eaton Fire Information and Resources.
  • Child and Teen Care: The Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley and Burbank YMCA are offering K-5 care (call ahead), and the YMCA is providing a space for teens.
  • Mental Health Support: The Family Service Agency is offering free mental health support (call or text 818-561-8552, 10 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week), and residents can also call 988 for assistance.
  • Horse Trailer Parking: Enforcement for horse trailer parking has been temporarily suspended.
  • Business Resources: Local businesses can seek assistance through The Valley Economic Alliance (TVEA) and the LA County Economic Development Corporation.

Additional resources shared during the briefing:

  • Disaster Assistance: For federal FEMA funds, including assistance for property damage or purchasing air purifiers, visit disasterassistance.gov.
  • Public Transit: Metro fare collection has been suspended systemwide through Friday, January 10. Check Metro Los Angeles for updates on impacted rail and bus lines.
  • Project Hope (Burbank Volunteer Program): Volunteers assist residents 55+ with errands like grocery shopping or prescription pickups during poor air quality conditions. Call 818-238-5370.
  • Water and Power: For clean water updates and Burbank Water and Power services, visit Burbank Water and Power.
  • Report discarded Christmas trees or other concerns via the City’s 311 app. For downed power lines, call 911.

Stay safe, everyone.

