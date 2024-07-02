Vice Mayor Nikki Perez Appointed Chair of Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Regional Housing Trust

City of Burbank’s Vice Mayor Nikki Perez has been appointed as the Chair of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Regional Housing Trust (BGPRHT). The BGPRHT, established by Senate Bill (SB) 1177 and authored by State Senator Anthony Portantino in 2022, was created to fund housing initiatives for families with extremely low, very low, low, and moderate incomes, as well as homeless individuals.

The BGPRHT will play a crucial role in addressing the pressing issue of housing insecurity within the tri-cities of Burbank, Glendale, and Pasadena. This collaborative effort aims to provide sustainable and supportive housing solutions for the community’s most vulnerable populations.

At their May 2024 meeting, BGPRHT Board of Directors approved $3.45 million grant for the development of a multipurpose Homeless Solutions Center in Burbank. This milestone award supports the City of Burbank’s Five-year Homelessness Plan and fills a critical gap for interim and transitional housing.

“I’m honored to be elected Chair of the Burbank Glendale Pasadena Housing Trust by my colleagues, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve our city and region,” said Vice Mayor Pérez. “Our residents have made it clear that they want decisive action on the housing crisis.

The $3.45 million grant we secured for the development of the Homeless Solutions Center in Burbank, is the first step in providing services that meet the needs of our unhoused population and a shining example of how through combining our resources we can making meaningful

change and deliver results for our community.”

For more information about the BGPRHT and its initiatives, please visit https://www.bgphousingtrust.org/.