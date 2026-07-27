Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter to Hold Annual Online Auction for Animals

Burbank, CA (July 23, 2026) – From September 11–13, the Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter (VBAS) will hold its seventh annual Online Silent Auction Fundraiser, AUCTION FOR ANIMALS 2026! More than 300 items are up for auction, donated by generous local Burbank businesses and individuals.

Auction categories include entertainment experiences, gift cards, health & fitness, dining, Furry Friends gifts, wine & spirits baskets, wine tastings, artwork, and fashion. In addition, the auction features a selection of Disney, sports, animation, and DC Universe memorabilia. All items make perfect gift-giving ideas for the upcoming holiday season.

The auction begins online at 8 a.m. PST on Friday, September 11, 2026, and concludes at 6 p.m. PST on Sunday, September 13, 2026. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun of bidding while supporting the animals and programs at the shelter.

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department has proudly served the community for more than 100 years by enriching the quality of life for residents through exceptional programs, services, parks, facilities, and community spaces. As part of the Parks and Recreation Department, the Burbank Animal Shelter shares this commitment by providing compassionate care for animals, promoting responsible pet ownership, and helping connect pets with loving forever homes.

For more than 30 years, VBAS has proudly supported the Burbank Animal Shelter by funding life-saving programs and enrichment opportunities for the shelter’s animals. Many of these programs provide animals with the extra care and support they need to thrive while at the Burbank Animal Shelter until they can successfully transition to their forever homes.

For more information about AUCTION FOR ANIMALS 2026, including how to register and bid, visit www.BurbankAnimalShelter.org.