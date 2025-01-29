Walt Disney Elementary School to Hosts Record-Breaking Science Fair

Walt Disney Elementary is proud to announce its annual Science Fair, an inspiring event that highlights the creativity, dedication, and innovation of its students. This year marks a significant milestone, with over 170 projects submitted—representing participation from more than a quarter of the student body, a new record for our school.

Students from all grade levels worked tirelessly to design and execute projects that showcase their curiosity and scientific knowledge. From experiments to engineering models, the range of submissions demonstrates the immense talent and dedication of Walt Disney Elementary students.

To honor the hard work of all participants, the school will host the Science Fair Awards Assembly on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. The assembly will celebrate every student who participated and announce the winners of this year’s fair. Parents, families, and community members are warmly invited to attend.

For those unable to join the assembly, all projects will be on display for parents and the public from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. on January 30–31, 2025.

Walt Disney Elementary is dedicated to providing a nurturing environment where students thrive academically and personally. With a strong focus on fostering creativity, critical thinking, and community involvement, we aim to inspire every student to reach their full potential. Join us in celebrating the budding scientists and innovators of Walt Disney Elementary as they explore, experiment, and dream big!

Event Details:

•Science Fair Awards Assembly: Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m.

•Project Display: January 30–31, 2025, 3 p.m.- 6 p.m.