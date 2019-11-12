War Memorial Celebrates 50 Years with Remodel

Every year there is a ceremony held on Veterans Day at the war Memorial in McCambridge Park. This year was a little more special though because in 2019 the Burbank war Memorial celebrated 50 years and with that 50 year anniversary came a facelift to the facility that cost more than $200,000.

This year, the public was invited to a pre-ceremony continental breakfast that was put on by Whole Foods and the Cusumano Real Estate Group, who also sponsored the flyover of the Condor Squadron. The Burbank Community Band was also on hand to perform both before and during the ceremony.

Mickey DePalo of the Burbank veterans committee was one of the guiding forces behind the renovation and every year takes great pride in the ceremonies at the facility as he welcomed the community to the celebration.

The Burbank Police Department’s honor guard along with Boy Scout Troop 219 performed the presentation of colors. All the members of the Police Department were also veterans.

Lauren Duncanson, a member of the Burroughs Powerhouse Choir performed the National Anthem while the flag salute was handled by Paul McKenna Jr. An invocation was given by David Christ.

Burbank’s Vice Mayor, Sharon Springer, filled in for Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy to do the introductions on the day. Both of Burbank’s Congressman, Adam Schiff, and Brad Sherman, were on hand to give remarks. Congressman Schiff talked about the veterans overseas and fighting especially in Afghanistan while Congressman Sherman’s message was about getting resources and help to veterans. Both flew across the country for the ceremony and were due back in Washington DC by Tuesday.

Anthony Portantino, the state senator represent Burbank along with California State Assembly Member Laura Friedman, were also both on hand to address the large crowd.

DePalo, former Burbank Mayor Gary Bric, and Beverly McLeod all spoke about the War Memorials re-dedication after which a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with all the dignitaries present along with members of the Burbank Veterans Committee.

Lieut. Col. Worley also gave a POW/MIA remembrance presentation which was very powerful. A fixture at the event for many years, Anjanette McFarlin., played Amazing Grace on the bagpipes rule for possibly the last time as she will be leaving the area.

At the end of the day, DePalo thanked many for all their hard work and dedication to refurbish the war Memorial which is due to McCambridge Park now for 50 years. It is a strong piece of Burbank’s pride where history remembers all those who gave their lives to protect this country. He encouraged everybody to stop by and take a look at this source of pride for all.