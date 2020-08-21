Weekly Burbank Police Log: August 10 – 16

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.



myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Working day and night, the Burbank police department was busy on Sunday, August 16.

Lathan Echols, a rapper from Los Angeles, was arrested at 1:00 a.m. when, during a traffic stop at Buena Vista St. and Clark Ave., a loaded handgun was found on a juvenile and two loaded handguns were also found. Additionally, multiple credit cards were discovered in a backpack.

Sheldon Jacques, a security guard from Opa Locka, was in the same stopped vehicle and arrested.

Burbank resident Juan Carlos Figueroa, who is wanted in Colorado, was placed in handcuffs at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. at 3:40 a.m., after it was discovered that he was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Burbank transient Kenneth Pomponio was detained and arrested at 10:20 a.m. for stealing from Subway sandwich shop.

Jose Maria Trujillo, a supervisor from Canyon Country, was placed in handcuffs at 8:47 a.m. at Brighton St. and Pacific Ave. on an outstanding warrant and being in possession of a firearm on Saturday, August 15.

Teresa Ayala is from Burbank, a caregiver and was nabbed at 1:00 p.m. after trying to cut a man with a knife at 510 South Lake St.

Los Angeles resident Stephen Edward Miller, who works in production, was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Evelyn Jareth Serratos, unemployed and a Van Nuys resident, was arrested for domestic battery at 4:20 p.m.

Crystal Lee Fish, an insurance agent from Highland Park, was taken into custody at 1701 North Victory Blvd. at 8:00 p.m. for illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Sergio Gallegos of Los Angeles, a forklift operator, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. for drug paraphernalia and illegal drugs at 1701 North Victory Blvd.

On Friday, August 14, Denise Zavala, a musician from Sylmar, was placed in handcuffs at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. at 2:25 a.m. after driving under the influence.

Oceanside resident Laura Elena Lazo, a property manager, was arrested at 3:00 a.m. on felony domestic violence.

Michael Sangkil Kim, an electrician who lives in Burbank, was taken into custody at 12:35 p.m. at the location of Kenneth Road and Providencia Ave. after texting his ex-wife threatening statements and sending threatening statements over the phone.

Bellflower sales representative, Nicole Louise Chambers, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. in the jail lobby on grand theft.

Gerardo Gilbert Lechuga of San Fernando and a school employee, was placed in handcuffs at 6:20 p.m. at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. after being in possession of heroin/cocaine and 472.

North Hollywood security guard Christopher Tourtillott was nabbed at 9:20 p.m. at Riverside Drive and Parish Place on a narcotics violation.

Hector Adrian Vargas, a North Hollywood security guard, was handcuffed at 9:20 p.m. on a narcotics violation at Riverside Drive and Parish Place.

Line cook and North Hollywood resident Anselmo Hernandez was arrested at 11:35 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way on a DUI charge.

On Thursday, August 13, Shauntice Raya Margie Tix Williams, who is employed in in-home service and lives in Los Angeles, was arrested at El Pollo Loco at 10:40 a.m. after it was discovered that she had drug paraphernalia and identity theft in her possession.

Burbank resident Federico Paolo Fagiani, who is retired, was placed in handcuffs at 10:50 a.m. after violating a restraining order by his wife.

Janitor Isabel Camacho Diaz of Burbank was arrested at Costco at 3:30 p.m. after stealing health care items.

Amanda Rodriguez, who works in medical billing and is from Mira Loma, was arrested at Staples [Empire Center] at 8:10 p.m. on identity theft. Rodriguez admitted to having illegal narcotics in her possession.

Kurtis Ray Bealer, a laborer from Fontana, was also arrested at Staples in the Empire Center at 8:10 p.m. on identity theft and being in possession of illegal narcotics.

Los Angeles resident Peter Leon Johansen, a construction worker, was nabbed for fighting at 150 North First St. at 9:30 p.m.

Glendale resident Jesse Almaguer Luna, who works in air conditioning, was placed in handcuffs at 9:45 p.m. on drug violations and having LAPD warrants at Victory Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

On Wednesday, August 12, Joel Saenz, a busboy from North Hollywood, was slapped with handcuffs at 240 East Palm Ave. at 2:05 a.m. after loitering with intent to commit a crime.

Mychelle Ann Vasvary, who is employed in television production and resides in Burbank, was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend during an argument at 2:20 a.m.

Van Nuys resident Joseph Christopher Cox, who works in insurance, was arrested at Naomi St. and Jeffries Ave. at 9:30 p.m. on a $35,000 warrant out of LASO.

Eric Anthony Agarerdyan, who resides in Burbank and works in dog food manufacture, was arrested on 166 (a) (4) at 9:45 p.m. His mother has a restraining order against her son.

Salesman Jonathan Meskin of Rancho Palos Verdes was detained and arrested at 6:10 p.m. at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keystone St. on 245 (a) (4).

On Tuesday, August 11, Loretta Lynn Lohe, a Burbank resident, was arrested at 501 South Buena Vista St. at 00:40 a.m. after abusing 911. Lohe abused the system by calling 911, 30 times or more.

Alexander Verl Harward, a chef who lives in Glendale, was taken into custody at Springhill Suites on a charge of heroin/cocaine and drug paraphernalia at 03:55 a.m.

Vazgen Bedrosian of Burbank, an Uber driver, was arrested at 1047 East Spazier Ave. at 1:50 p.m. on a charge of mayhem.

Burbank resident Kimberly Anne Crayne, a caregiver, was taken into custody at 3:45 p.m. for domestic violence.

San Bernardino transient Jeff Allan Grammatico was placed in handcuffs after vandalizing Verdugo Front property at MetroLink station at 8:15 p.m.

Note: There was a post on the website for August 10, but nothing was recorded.