Weekly Burbank Police Log: August 17 – 23

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.



myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

The Burbank police department did its job and during the course of their duty several people were taken into custody on Sunday, August 23.

They included Carlos DeJesus Hurtado, a kitchen worker from Van Nuys, who was arrested at 811 South San Fernando Blvd. at 2:15 a.m. on a charge of 21303 (A).

North Hills resident Ramneek Singh, a metal worker, was also handcuffed at 811 South San Fernando Blvd. at 2:15 a.m. on possession of a controlled substance, 466 PC and 530.5 (C) (1).

Also nabbed at 811 South San Fernando Blvd. at 2:11 a.m. was Van Nuys sentry officer Joseph Anthony Williams on possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and 530.5 (C) (1).

Encino resident Jordan Lovis Davis, a caregiver, was handcuffed at 1100 North Hollywood Way at 4:20 a.m. on charges of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Bus owner Muhwanga Moonga, from Bakersville, was taken into custody at 5:10 a.m. on Olive Ave. and Toluca Lake Ave. on alcohol intoxication.

Burbank resident and machinist, Jose Raul Maldonado, was arrested at Tujunga Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. on a charge of driving under the influence at 8:02 a.m.

Cary Dwain Mitchell, a panhandler from Burbank, was placed in cuffs at 2500 West Burbank Blvd. for alcohol intoxication at 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, August 22, Jose Fraire, a laborer who resides in Burbank, was arrested at 360 West Alameda Ave. at 00:49 a.m. for three outstanding warrants.

Burbank resident Hamlet Zargaryan, a general contractor, was placed in cuffs for domestic violence at 1:46 a.m.

Augustine Rodriguez Cruz, a field worker from Santa Maria, was nabbed at 5:16 a.m. at Main St. and Alameda Ave. on DUI and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

Los Angeles resident Hugo Rolando Cardenas, a mechanic, was arrested at 225 West Elmwood Ave. at 8:20 a.m. after having narcotics in his possession with intent to sell.

Entrepreneur, Brittany Ann Blalock from Accokeek, Maryland, was placed under arrest at 7:45 p.m. at 1150 North Victory Place after having many debit cards and credit cards and about $50,000 in cash on her possession.

Kamal Moore, a contractor from the state of Washington, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. at the same site and on the same charges.

Burbank resident and security guard, David Wayne Correll, was taken into custody at 1651 North Victory Place (TJ Maxx) on narcotics violations at 9:45 p.m.

On Friday, August 21, Burbank resident and mechanic, Robert Hecimovic, was arrested at Cypress Ave. and Kenneth Road after violating a restraining order and 166 (A) (4) at 5:00 p.m.

At 10:10 p.m., construction worker Luis Vincent Juarda of Sun Valley was arrested at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. on a charge of being in possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Sun Valley resident and salesman, Sedrak Saakovich Voskanyan, was slapped with cuffs on narcotics violations at 6:10 p.m. at 1520 Victory Blvd. on Thursday, August 20. Voskanyan was on parole.

Glendale resident Garegin Panosian, an AC contractor, was placed under arrest at 4:40 p.m. at 1301 North Victory Blvd. (Walmart) on charges of 422, 29800 (A) 1, 30305 (A) 1, possession of a controlled substance and 148 (A) (1).

Keven Lee Deckervarela, a barber from Santa Maria, was taken into custody at 7:00 p.m. at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. on narcotics possession.

Electrician Daniel Mark Loyal resides in Sun Valley and was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. on possession of narcotics at 7:00 p.m.

Burbank resident Jonathan Ryan Selleck was nabbed at 101 South First St. on a charge of 273.6 at 7:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, August 19, at 8:35 a.m., Storm Scully, a resident of North Hollywood and an editor, was handcuffed at 6240 Sylmar Ave. after being found to be under the influence of narcotics and being in possession of narcotics for sale.

At 10:45 a.m., Burbank fast-food worker, Simon Christopher Lopez, was arrested for vandalism and battery at 207 North Victory Blvd.

Gabriel Esparza, a cook who resides in Burbank, was taken into custody at 9:45 p.m. on elder or dependent adult abuse/endangerment.

George Christopher Morales, a resident of San Fernando, was arrested at San Fernando Road and Grismer Ave. on a DUI charge at 11:15 p.m.

Lester Alfredo Pinales Carrillo of Los Angeles and a construction worker, was arrested at 1:00 a.m. at Parkside Ave. and Reese Place on an outstanding warrant, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and 14601.1 (a).

Arman Grigoryan of Glendale, who works in transportation, was arrested at Angeleno Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. on possession of hydrocodone at 5:00 a.m.

At 7:10 a.m., Devon Edward Ferguson of Burbank and is unemployed, was arrested at 1921 North Glenoaks Blvd. on a warrant.

Ethan Dewayne Wilson Jr., a resident of Los Angeles, was placed in handcuffs at 11:00 a.m. on a charge of 487 (c) at 200 North Third St.

George Aguirre, who lives in Burbank and is employed in construction, was nabbed at 5:40 p.m. at 453 Irving Drive on assault.

La Crescenta resident and food server, Brent Edward Chew, was placed in custody at 7:45 p.m. at 2100 Empire Ave. after having methamphetamines in his backpack.

Loretta Lynn Lohe, a resident of Burbank, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. after abusing 911, which she called multiple times.

Justin Travis Furlong of Saugus and a pizza maker, was handcuffed at 7:45 p.m. at Home Depot on an outstanding warrant and narcotics.

San Fernando resident Javier Padilla had narcotics on his possession and was arrested at Landis St. and Keeler St. at 8:17 p.m.

Christopher Neil Chisholm of Lakeview Terrace is a producer and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. on suspicion of DUI at 8:05 p.m.

At 9:45 p.m., David Mizrichi, a salesman from Hollywood, was arrested for theft and narcotics at Walmart.

Kevin Sage Smith was arrested at Jack In The Box [San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.] at 10:30 p.m. after being in possession of drug paraphernalia and narcotics.

On Monday, August 17, Erick Sabbs, a resident of Los Angeles, was arrested at Third St. and Palm Ave. at 6:35 a.m. after starting a fire in a planter and having a warrant.

Jessica Vargas, a Burbank resident and manager, was placed in cuffs on domestic battery and vandalism at 5:30 p.m. when she threw a glass bottle at a vehicle that amounted to $400 worth of damage.

Burbank resident and construction worker, Máximo De Los Santos, was taken into custody at 5:30 p.m. on misdemeanor domestic violence.

Construction worker Drew Simmons, who lives in Burbank, was placed in handcuffs at 9:40 p.m. on a charge of 243 (A) at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave.

Lorena Ponce, a Canoga Park resident and housekeeper, was arrested after she seemed to be under the influence at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way at 11:20 p.m.