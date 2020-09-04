Weekly Burbank Police Log: August 24 – August 29

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.



Working diligently, the Burbank police department placed numerous people in handcuffs on Saturday, August 29, including Leonel Gomez, a handyman and resident of Burbank.

Gomez was nabbed on two outstanding warrants at 00:01 a.m. on Flower St. and Providencia Ave.

Burbank resident and student Gabriella Piluk, was nabbed on the charge of domestic battery at 2:40 a.m.

Jason Anderson, a contractor from La Crescenta, was taken into custody after driving under the influence and suspected possession of opiates at 228 East Burbank Blvd. It occurred at 2:00 a.m.

Toluca Lake resident and podcaster, Pablo Guzman Conde, was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. at 3:35 a.m. on the charges of 2800.2 and 23152 (f).

Chatsworth resident Austin Egli, who works in demolition, was arrested at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. on a narcotics sale at 4:25 a.m.

John Cameron Stevenson, who lives in Tujunga and works in sales, was arrested on DUI at 1541 North Victory Place. The time of the arrest was 4:45 a.m.

Antonio Vasquez, who resides in Los Angeles and works in the fire crew, was cuffed at 7:49 a.m. Vasquez was nabbed on the 5 onramp, south of Alameda Ave. on a charge of 466.

Eric Francisco Solarzano, a sales manager from Bell Gardens, was taken into custody on the 5 onramp, south of Alameda, at 7:49 a.m.

The charges were possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana [less than one ounce] and 466.

Lisa Paige Leary of North Hollywood and a chiropractor, was nabbed at 9:05 a.m. at 3000 North Clybourn Ave. on a charge of 496 (d).

Burbank resident and prep cook, John Gabriel Rivera, was arrested at 9:03 a.m. on charges of resisting arrest, domestic battery and an outstanding warrant.

Broker Sourig Heenyan of Van Nuys was handcuffed at 4:45 p.m. at 699 North Victory Blvd. on 484 (a) and warrants.

Randi Canin Goldstein, a paralegal and a resident of Burbank, was placed in handcuffs at 6:50 p.m. on misdemeanor domestic violence.

Burbank resident Antonio Quintero, a metal worker was arrested at 2906 Thornton Ave. on 166 (c) (1) at 6:40 p.m.

Deshawn Wrotin, who resides in Hollywood, was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. on theft charges. The time was 7:15 p.m.

On Friday, August 28, Los Angeles resident Wilfred Revolorio, who works at a market, was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Tulare Ave. after stealing a catalytic converter at 1:30 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Gustavo Dominguez, a master technician, was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keystone St. after stealing a catalytic converter. It occurred at 1:30 a.m.

Plumber Erick Enrique Ruiz of Los Angeles was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keystone St. after stealing a catalytic converter at 1:30 a.m.

Verenice Cruz of Huntington Park and an in-home health worker, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. after stealing a catalytic converter.

Burbank resident Jeffrey Carranza, a warehouse employee, had cuffs slipped on at 9:00 a.m. for violating a restraining order.

Massimiliano Jacopo Pisani of North Hollywood and unemployed, was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, 484 (A) and 496 (A). The time was 4:20 p.m.

Antonio Theo Enriquez of Los Angeles, who works in hotel maintenance, was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place on identity theft and two warrants at 7:15 p.m.

Kalic Paul Anthony Chambers of Venice and a farmworker, was apprehended on a warrant and theft of access cards at 7:20 p.m. The location was 1301 North Victory Place.

Glenazia Sinynte Mobley, a student from Palmdale, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. at 511 Hollywood Way on charges of 11375 (b) (2) HS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Van Nuys resident and file clerk, Andre Trent Catledge, was cuffed at 10:30 p.m. at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way after smoking narcotics in a parked vehicle.

Shivers Huler was arrested at the Holiday Inn at 10:30 p.m. on the charges of criminal threats and 1203.2.

On Thursday, August 27, North Hollywood health care worker, Leo Marcus was arrested at the Travelodge at 1:30 a.m.

The charges were possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident and chef, Erica Joy Ashley Charles, was taken into custody at 1:30 a.m. on an outstanding warrant, suspected of being on Ecstacy, possession of a controlled substance and 146.01 (A).

Michael Patrick Smallcomb of North Hollywood, a tattoo artist, was picked up on several drug charges and theft of access cards. The time was 1:30 a.m.

Antonio Salvador Basulto, a dishwasher from Los Angeles, was arrested at CVS at 2:25 a.m. at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. on petty theft.

Carla Sue Hammer, a resident of North Hollywood and unemployed, was placed in handcuffs at 11:53 a.m. at 136 South Sparks St. for being under the influence.

Commercial driver Michael Weaver from Deluz, was nabbed at 2:52 p.m. at the Extended Stay on the charges of possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Karen Karandzhanyan, a plumber from Burbank, was arrested at 4:00 p.m. on battery and elder abuse.

Mary Miller of North Hollywood and an interior designer, had handcuffs slipped on at Victory Place and Lake St. The charges were 166 (A) (4) 484 E (D) and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Juan DeRios Ruiz of Los Angeles and a handyman, was arrested after being found with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia at Magnolia Blvd. and Lake St. The time was 8:45 p.m.

Jimmy Maciel of Palmdale is a cook and was arrested at 2000 Empire Ave. on narcotics violations. The time was 7:45 p.m.

San Fernando resident Alexandra Jasmine Garcia, who works as a car rental coordinator, was arrested at 2000 Empire Ave. on narcotics violations. The time was 7:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, August 26, Michael Ardilla, a mechanic from Los Angeles, was arrested at 00:17 a.m. for being under the influence of alcohol and drugs at Front St. and Burbank Blvd.

Burbank resident and carpenter Michael Dennis Callahan Jr., was nabbed at 9:00 am at Western Ave. and Victory Blvd. The charges were possession of a controlled substance and 30305 (A) (1).

Christopher Gist, who resides in Los Angeles and is an independent contractor, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at Lowe’s.

The charges were narcotics and drug paraphernalia and having documents of other people on his person.

Michael Lee Brown, a Burbank transient, was arrested at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. at 7:50 p.m. on a no-bail violation warrant.

Truck driver Chauncey Robinson of North Hollywood, was picked up at 935 North Hollywood Way on petty theft at 8:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, August 25, Alisha Nashy Gilbert, who works in customer service and resides in West Park, was handcuffed after assaulting her boyfriend at 12:00 p.m.

On Monday, August 24, Burbank resident Sameera Menuka Sagathadasa Sellahennadige, who works at Instacart, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. The charges were 484 e (d), identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laura Gomez of Los Angeles was nabbed at 1011 North San Fernando Blvd. at 2:40 a.m. on an outstanding warrant and burglary.

Los Angeles resident and stocker, Devin Arthur Dickey, was placed in custody at 4:45 a.m. at Sixth St. and Groton Drive. The charges were 4573, 4463 (A), drug paraphernalia and heroin.

Demetrese Noel Jackson, a paperboy from Burbank, was arrested at 614 South Victory Blvd. on charges of 245 (A) and 3455 (B) 1. The time was 2:00 p.m.

Burbank resident John Keefe Mendoza, who is employed in music, was arrested at Monterey Ave. and Brighton St. after showing symptoms of being under alcoholic intoxication at 8:18 p.m.