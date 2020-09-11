Weekly Burbank Police Log: August 30 – September 5

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.



Keeping the city safe and sound, the Burbank police department arrested several individuals on Friday, September 5, and they included Alan Bradley Handel of Box Canyon.

Handel is a retail salesman and was picked up at the Extended Stay America. It occurred at 2:00 a.m. on the charge of 1135 HS.

Justin Jamie Garcia, a delivery driver who resides in Burbank, was placed in handcuffs at 4:35 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident and consultant Steven Uong, was arrested at 2800 North Myers St. after violating a restraining order. The time was 4:28 a.m.

Sandra Araceli Rivera Larios, a security guard from Los Angeles, was nabbed on narcotics, a restraining order and warrants for her arrest. It occurred at 6:30 p.m. at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Ave.

Fabian Martinez Garcia, a baker from Montebello was also arrested at 6:30 p.m. at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Ave. on the same charges.

Sun Valley handyman Victor Armando Garcia was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire on access card theft, narcotics and warrants. The time was 6:30 p.m.

Jonathan Alfred Molina of Sun Valley works in air conditioning and was arrested at 1800 West Empire at 6:30 p.m. The charges are access card theft, narcotics and warrants.

Los Angeles resident and security worker, Micaela Shermaine Lopez was cuffed at the Ramada Inn at 8:10 p.m. on charges of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Christopher George Neal is from Torrance, is a salesman and was arrested for an outstanding warrant and domestic battery. It occurred at 8:10 p.m.

On Thursday, September 4, Gilberto Eduardo Alvarez, a painter from North Hollywood, was handcuffed at Clybourn Ave. and Edison Blvd.

It occurred at 1:40 a.m. and the charges are 148, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Glendale resident and life coach, Phillip Alexander Gonzales Ramirez was taken into custody on 1:03 a.m. at 501 South Buena Vista St. on felony obstruction and driving under the influence.

Alfonso Colon is a transient from Los Angeles and disabled. Colon was arrested at Riverside Drive and Hollywood Way at 7:15 a.m. on the charge of battery.

Delivery driver Fernando Mendoza of North Hills, had handcuffs slipped on at Walmart. The charges are 22810 (A), possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and it occurred at 3:10 p.m.

Handyman James Freeman of North Hollywood was picked up at 7:00 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. and Brighton St. on the charge of being in possession of illegal drugs.

North Hollywood resident and carpenter Ryley Mo Vaughn Timmons was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St. The charge was being in possession of illegal drugs and the time was 7:00 p.m.

Unemployed Burbank resident Sandy Rivera was arrested at 275 South Third St. for being drunk in public. It occurred at 8:20 p.m.

Edward Louis Cardenas, a barber from San Pedro, was cuffed at 8:10 p.m. at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The charges are possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Fresno resident and landscaper, Nicholas Pando, was taken into custody at 9:45 p.m. on the charges of identity theft, 529, spousal abuse and 3455 (A).

North Hollywood resident and driver Terrance Morgan was nabbed at Amherst Drive and San Fernando Blvd. on the charge of 484 (a). The time was 10:46 p.m.

Unemployed Hollywood resident Victor Nochez was arrested for being drunk in public at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 11:25 p.m.

On Thursday, September 3, unemployed Los Angeles resident Alex Bonilla was arrested at 11:35 a.m.

The location was Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the charges are robbery, trespassing, 45.9.5, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

San Francisco recreation coach Baxter Demarre Bradley was taken into custody at 3:20 p.m. at 142 Olive Ave. on the charge of burglary.

Houston resident and caregiver Joshua Isiah Cameron was nabbed at 3:30 p.m. at the same location and on the same charge.

Burbank resident John Keefe Mendoza, who is employed in music, was handcuffed on a charge of elder abuse at 7:57 p.m.

On Wednesday, September 2, Burbank resident Loretta Lohe was arrested at 2:50 p.m. at Magnolia Blvd. and California St. The charges against Lohe are being drunk and having multiple Burbank warrants.

Los Angeles warehouse employee, Dillon Morse, was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. at 4:55 p.m. on warrants and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Edgar Harutyunyan, who lives in Burbank, was picked up at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. at 9:10 p.m. on the charge of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

On Tuesday, September 1, hair stylist Salvatore Lazzaro Rinaldo of Simi Valley was arrested on drug paraphernalia and narcotics charges. It occurred on 00:01 a.m. and at Olive Ave. and Alameda Ave.

Burbank electrician Christian Edward Martinez was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. after having brass knuckles, fraudulent access cards, a methamphetamine pipe and a warrant. It occurred at 4:15 p.m.

Alfred Pirjanians of Burbank, an electrician, was arrested at 3:00 p.m. on a charge of 368 (B) (1). It occurred at 609 North Glenoaks Blvd.

On Monday, August 31, Tujunga resident Melissa Louise Pratt, was cuffed on an outstanding warrant at Monterey Ave. and Brighton St. The time was 7:30 p.m.

Burbank resident and busser, Jacob Thomas Keating was arrested on Sunday, August 30, at 2:08 a.m. The charge was DUI.

Jamie Cuncucanel of Burbank and a gardener, was handcuffed at Chandler Blvd. and Lomita St. on a DUI charge. The time was 6:45 p.m.

Federico Fagiani, who lives in Burbank and is retired, violated a restraining order and was arrested at 9:30 p.m.