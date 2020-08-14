Weekly Burbank Police Log: August 4 – 8, 2020

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.



It was a fairly brisk and busy day and night for the Burbank police department as numerous people were arrested on Sunday, August 9, including Pablo Castillo, a plumber after a traffic stop at 8:10 a.m.

Castillo, who lives in Sylmar, was handcuffed on a charge of 11377 HS, 11364 HS, 484 (e) (d), 530.5 and 11370.1 (a) HS at Magnolia Blvd. and Griffith Park.

Michelle Marie Garcia, a secretary who resides in El Monte, was also arrested during the same stop on the same charges.

Rosamond resident and installer, Timothy Michael Wilbour, was handcuffed at Best Buy at 6:40 p.m. on multiple narcotics violations.

On Saturday, August 8, Burbank resident and nurse Stephanie Romero, was arrested on a charge of 273 D (A) after punching her daughter in the face at 3:15 a.m., which caused dizziness and bleeding.

Frederick Santos Lopez, unemployed and a resident of Ventura, was slapped with handcuffs at 643 N. Fairview St. at 11:57 a.m. after being found to be under the influence of narcotics.

Lopez also had narcotics in his possession and kicked the officers while being booked.

Edgar Juarez, a mechanic who lives in Burbank, threatened to hit his wife in the face and was arrested at 5:35 p.m.

Glendale truck driver, Mnatsakan Mike Grigorian, was put in handcuffs after shoplifting grocery items from Vons at 301 Pass Ave. Additionally, Grigorian was in possession of fraudulent checks.

Diana Carolina Churon, a resident of Grand Prairie who sells cars, was arrested on Friday, August 7 at 00:05 a.m. after being detained at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. Churon had credit cards that were not in her name.

Amalya Jessica Sutton, who lives in Saugus, was stopped after acting erratically at 2:00 a.m. at Magnolia Blvd. and Reese Place.

The adult male in the vehicle was arrested on a count of 21310 HS, 11364 (A) HS and 11377 (A) HS.

Compton resident Hector Padilla, an auto detailer, was handcuffed at 3:45 p.m. at Costco on petty theft and having outstanding warrants.

Burbank resident Justin Jamie Garcia, a truck driver, was arrested at 2080 Empire Ave. at 7:10 p.m. on a charge of 11377 (A) HS.

Caretaker Sona Vardapetyan from Sun Valley was placed in handcuffs at 7:40 p.m. at 2080 Sun Valley Blvd. [Staples] for a narcotics violation.

David Lee Lance of Reseda, a logistics analyst, was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. on a narcotics violation at 10 p.m.

North Hollywood resident Eric Campbell was placed in handcuffs at 10 p.m. on a narcotics violation at Victory Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd.

Federico Paolo Fagiani, who lives in Burbank, was arrested at 10 p.m. after striking his wife with a closed fist, violating a restraining order.

On Thursday, August 6, Joel Armenta, a North Hollywood resident and a printer, was stopped while driving under the influence at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. at 1:30 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Victor Novelobarcenas, who works at an auto body shop, was in a non-moving vehicle while drinking beer at Oxnard St. and Clybourn Ave. at 7 p.m. and was also in possession of illegal drugs and was arrested.

Jose Gabriel Sandoval, a resident of Korea Town and a recycler, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. at Whitnall Hwy and Clybourn Ave. after a consent search revealed that he had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Sandoval had two warrants and a suspended driver’s license.

Burbank resident William Geovany Urizal Pascual was handcuffed at 1313 N. Glenoaks Blvd. [McCambridge Park] at 11:30 p.m. after being found intoxicated and carrying a pocket knife in his pants.

Cody Richard Croft, a Burbank resident and a machinist, was arrested on Wednesday, August 5, at 4:40 a.m. on a DUI count at Cypress Ave. and Kenneth Rd.

Lakita Elizabeth Washington, a bartender who lives in Burbank, was stopped in her car at 4:45 a.m. at Kenneth Rd. and Cypress Ave.

A passenger in the vehicle consented to a search and it revealed that he had methamphetamines in his possession.

Lourdes Moya of Arcadia and a secretary was arrested on a charge of 243 (E) (1) at 6:50 a.m.

Construction worker Christian Blaine Buck of Valley Village was handcuffed at 1:30 p.m. at 3221 Magnolia Blvd., after it was discovered that Buck had merchandise in his clothes.

Thomas Derrick Flax, a resident of Encino and a construction worker, was placed in handcuffs at 1200 S. Flower Ave. [Carmax] at 1:30 p.m. on grand theft after stealing power tools from Home Depot.

On Tuesday, August 4, Robert Yousefian, an attorney who lives in Tujunga, was arrested on vandalism and DUI at 200 North Third St. at 5:25 p.m.

Charles Pierre Devon Hines, who is disabled and a resident of Euclid, was arrested on a charge of 11360 (A) HS at 1:35 p.m.