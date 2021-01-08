Weekly Burbank Police Log: December 12 – December 20

Working tireless to secure the safety of everyone in the city are the men and women in blue.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

With determined energy and resolve, the Burbank police department strives to maintain law and order which also sometimes involves having to arrest individuals.

They included Luis Joel Martinez Avelar, a resident of North Hollywood and a construction worker on Sunday, December 20, after being taken into custody at the Metrolink and Front St.

It happened at 00:02 a.m. and the charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug, driving under the influence of .08 or above and being in possession of a controlled substance.

North Hills server Tara Elizabeth Briann Flores was handcuffed at Lake St. and Elm Ave. and it occurred at 2:15 a.m.

The charges are 25850 (A), 466 and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Tow truck driver and Santa Clarita resident Mario Marda was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are 25850 (A), 466, being in possession of a controlled substance and 29800 (A) (1).

Jesse Morales Jr. resides in Glendale and works as an electrician. Morales was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. It happened at 4:10 a.m.

The charges are 23152 (F), being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Construction worker Mesrop Vruyri Ginsosyan lives in Glendale and was apprehended at the Black Angus restaurant parking lot.

The time is 9:13 a.m. and the charges are identity theft, 69, robbery and 1203.2.

David Membreno is a Burbank resident and was brought into custody at 1312 North Parish Place. The charges are 273.6 (A) and 166 (C) (1) and it took place at 4:33 p.m.

Ryan Tolentino Guintu lives in Winnetka and is employed as a warehouse worker.

Guintu was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 7:05 p.m. and the charge is 381 (B).

On Saturday, December 19, Andrew Daniel Delgado, who lives in Panorama City, was taken into custody at Lake St. and Ash Ave.

An aerospace worker, Delgado is being charged with 381 (B) and being in possession of heroin/cocaine and it happened at 1:30 a.m.

Burbank construction worker Fabian Anthony Ramirez was apprehended at Lake St. and Alameda Ave.

The charges are disorderly conduct, 69 and being under the influence of a controlled substance. It occurred at 2:00 a.m.

Anthony John Valento resides in Burbank and is unemployed. Valento was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse, 273.6 (A) and 640. The time is 4:30 a.m.

Sylmar resident and construction worker Alberto Castro Jr. was nabbed at 2000 Empire Ave. The time is 5:00 p.m. and the charges are 484 (A) and 853.7.

On Friday, December 18, Burbank resident and server Jordan Nicole Cowles was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way. The time is 00:30 a.m. and the charge is 23152 (G).

Yuri Zaidarbit lives in Brooklyn, New York, works as a presidential AD and was handcuffed at 3000 West Alameda Ave. The charge is 602 (O) (1) and the time is 11:07 a.m.

Van Nuys resident and stocker Diana Maria Rodriguez was nabbed at Main St. and the 15 South freeway. The charge is 381 (B) and the time is 10:05 p.m.

Antonio Patricio is a resident of North Hollywood and works as a shipper. Patricio was brought into custody at the same site and the charge is 594.2 (A). The time is 10:05 p.m.

On Thursday, December 17, Michael Preston Schlage, who lives in Redondo Beach and is employed in real estate, was nabbed at the Burbank jail lobby. It happened at 10:42 a.m. and the charge is 602 (O) (1).

Glendale resident Joel David Cortina works in landscaping and was arrested at 1517 North Catalina St.

It happened at 1:11 p.m. and the charges are burglary, possession of stolen property and 3455 (A).

Michael John Sorensen lives in Sun Valley and is employed in healthcare. Sorensen was handcuffed at 1025 North Lake St. and the charge is 23152 (F). It took place at 4:10 p.m.

Jeffrey Alan Steward is a resident of Sierra Madre and works as a handyman. Steward was cuffed at 1200 South Flower St. The charge is 484 (A) and it occurred at 6:10 p.m.

Raymond Tetsuya Rodriguez lives in Los Angeles, is employed in authorization and was apprehended at Flower St. and Alameda Ave.

The time is 9:10 p.m. and the charges are 484 (A), possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of stolen property.

Willie James Herndon is a resident of Compton and works as a technician. Herndon was taken into custody at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is 484 (A). It happened at 8:59 p.m.

Yveka Roshawn Pearson lives in Los Angeles, is employed in road maintenance and was handcuffed at the same site.

The time is 10:40 p.m. and the charges are 484 (A) and being in possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, December 16, Michael Kotva, a pool cleaner who lives in Burbank, was nabbed at Moss St. and Elm Ave.

The time is 00:20 a.m. and the charges are 69, possession of stolen property, 21310, 484 (A) and outstanding city warrants.

Charles Delvine Stanfield resides in Pasadena and was arrested at Pass Ave. and Edison Blvd.

The charges are 21310, being in possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056. It happened at 12:45 p.m.

Claudio Garrido Lizardi lives in Los Angeles, works as a welder and was nabbed at 1215 North Brighton St. The charges are 1203.2 and burglary. It took place at 6:50 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Gary Estrada Garcia works in construction. Garcia was apprehended at 1700 West Olive Ave. The time is 9:20 p.m. and the charge is burglary.

On Tuesday, December 15, Armo Karapet, a Tujunga resident and salesman, was arrested at 535 North Victory Blvd.

The charges are 3056, possession of drug paraphernalia and 21510 (A). It happened at 1:40 a.m.

Arleta resident Otto Garcia works in delivery and was apprehended at 931 North Avon St. The charge is making criminal threats and it happened at 10:40 a.m.

Danyiel Lee McComb lives in Burbank and is employed as a claims examiner. McComb was arrested at Olive Ave. and Lake St.

It happened at 2:15 p.m. and the charges are 69 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cesar Gil, who lives in North Hollywood and works as a drywaller, was nabbed at Verdugo Blvd. and IKEA Way.

The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and the time is 11:40 p.m.

On Monday, December 14, Running Springs resident and welder Gregory Lee Love was handcuffed at Chandler Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

It happened at 1:38 a.m. and the charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan Antonio Ponce Gonzalez works in construction and lives in Sylmar. Gonzalez was nabbed at Glenoaks Ave. and Scott Road.

The charges are 4573, 484 (E) (D), possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine and disorderly conduct. It happened at 1:45 a.m.

Pedro Pastor lives in North Hollywood and works in house cleaning. Pastor was nabbed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are 484 (E) (D), 484 (A), possession of a controlled substance, vandalism and 14601.2 (A).

On Sunday, December 13, Mission Hills resident Albert Joseph Manquero, who works as a life coach, was arrested at 2500 North Hollywood Way.

The time is 00:01 a.m. and the charge is being in possession of a controlled substance.

Andrew Marshall McKay lives in Burbank and works in food delivery. McKay was nabbed at 1727 North Evergreen St. The time is 7:05 p.m. and the charge is 23152 (F).

On Saturday, December 12, Los Angeles resident and salesman Charles Lamont Miller was arrested at 2200 Empire Ave.

The time is 7:20 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a stolen vehicle, 4600 (A) and 484 (A).

Nshan Kaladzhyan lives in North Hollywood, works as a jeweler and was brought into custody at the north garage. The charge is 273.6 (A) and the time is 10:47 a.m.

Yervand Zaratsian is a Glendale resident, is employed as an event designer and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Providencia Ave. The time is 7:10 p.m. and the charge is 23152 (F).