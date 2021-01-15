Weekly Burbank Police Log: December 21 – December 30

Being a police officer is a 24-hour job and it takes training, dedication and intelligence.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

On Wednesday, December 30, salesman Dean Tylor Blackwell, who lives in Burbank, was arrested at McCambridge Park.

The time is 3:00 p.m. and the charge is brandishing a deadly weapon [firearm].

Lane McQuade Apache, a resident of Socorro, New Mexico, and is employed in construction, was apprehended at 1551 North Victory Place. The charge is disorderly conduct and it occurred at 6:00 p.m.

Compton resident Brandon Michael Ladell works in Offer Up and was nabbed at 1151 183rd St.

The charges are 484 (E) (D), possession of stolen property, being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2. It happened at 10:15 p.m.

On Tuesday, December 29, Oscar Mendoza, a construction worker and Burbank resident, was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Scott Road.

The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance and the time is 4:00 p.m.

Brian Douglas Ferrero, who lives in Northridge and is an SSI worker, was nabbed at 9:40 p.m.

The charges are 484 (E) (D), possession of a controlled substance, 1203.2, 23103 (A) and spousal abuse.

Farrah Cui Andrews, a resident of Duarte and a veterinary technician, was arrested at San Fernando Road and Elmwood St.

It occurred at 10:30 p.m. The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

On Monday, December 28, Jacque Kourbine Lee, who resides in Woodland Hills and is a mentor, was arrested at 501 South Sheldon Place and the time is 12:20 p.m. The charges are robbery and resisting arrest.

Los Angeles freight worker David Muradyan was nabbed at 1501 South Los Angeles St.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 484 (A). It happened at 9:45 p.m.

On Sunday, December 27, Eduardo Perez Santiago, who lives in Los Angeles and works in construction, was apprehended at 3:15 a.m. The charges are grand theft and 10851 (A). The site is 2150 North Lincoln St.

Joel Osorio is a Los Angeles resident and is a construction worker. Osorio was handcuffed at the same time and the same site. The charge is grand theft.

Josseline Itzel Olivera is a resident of Van Nuys and works as a street vendor. Olivera was cuffed at the same time and the same site. The charge is grand theft.

Jeovani Martinez Hernandez lives in Los Angeles and is also a street vendor. Hernandez was brought into custody at the same time and the same site. The charge is grand theft.

Roderick Eric Davis resides in Cerritos and works as a loader. Davis was handcuffed at 2777 North Ontario St. It took place at 11:55 p.m. The charges are burglary and 664.

On Saturday, December 26, Huntington Park sanitation worker Joseph Angel Mauricio was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Maria St.

The time is 3:05 a.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lucilla Vazquez lives in South Gate and is employed as a party planner. Vazquez was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. It took place at 3:15 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident and cook Andrew Reid was brought into custody at Lake St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 9:14 a.m. and the charges are robbery and burglary.

Vardan John Gevorgyan resides in North Hollywood, is employed in sales and was cuffed at 1461 North Evergreen St.

The charges are identity theft, 4463 (A) (1), possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine, 14601.2 (A) and 1203.2. It happened at 10:21 p.m.

On Friday, December 25, Ella Shindler, a resident of West Hollywood and a personal trainer, was nabbed at Chandler Blvd. and Cordova St. The time is 4:45 a.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Gerardo Reyes Esparza Alonzo is a plumber and lives in Burbank. Alonzo was handcuffed at Edison Blvd. and Kenwood St. It occurred at 8:08 a.m.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

Grace Ocampo was arrested at 444 South Glenoaks Blvd. and the charges are burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056. The time is 1:30 p.m.

On Thursday, December 24, Luis Angel Duarte resides in Compton and is employed as a cook. Duarte was nabbed at Orange Grove Ave. and San Fernando Road.

The time is 1:25 a.m. and the charges are 23152 (F) and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles construction worker Kenneth Clyde Pomponio was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are being in possession of a stolen vehicle, 594 (A) (2), 148.9 (A), 484 (A) and trespassing. It occurred at 8:24 a.m.

Martell Ortiz lives in Burbank and was brought into custody at 640 Jamestown Road. The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and it happened at 4:00 p.m.

Jamie Montano is a resident of Los Angeles and is employed as a plumber. Montano was nabbed at California St. and Riverside Drive and the time is 6:05 p.m.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and disorderly conduct.

Freddy Enriquez Mendez is a package handler and a resident of Burbank. Mendez was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. It occurred at 10:25 p.m.

On Wednesday, December 23, Alexander Andreev Radev, who lives in Burbank and is employed as a construction worker, was arrested at Angeleno Ave. and Fifth St.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, 20410 and 3455 (B) (1). The time is 1:30 p.m.

Robert Benjamin Deras lives in Los Angeles and works in a warehouse. Deras was nabbed at 1200 South Flower St. The charge is 484 (A) and it happened at 6:20 p.m.

On Tuesday, December 22, Arleta audio engineer Jamie Orlando Torres, Jr. was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Empire Ave. The time is 9:40 p.m. and the charge is 23152 (F).

On Monday, December 21, Van Nuys resident and mechanic Logan Raymond Cole was apprehended at 2200 Empire Ave.

The charges are 23152 (F), being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, 166 (C) (1) and 1406.1 (A). It happened at 1:05 a.m.

Auroramae Octavia Lloreus works in repair, lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at 1501 Victory Place.

The time is 3:45 p.m. and the charges are 484 (E) (D), possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft and 485.

Glendale telemarketer Roy J. Davidson was arrested at the same site and it happened at 6:45 p.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Michael David Schjoth resides in Glendale, is a tattoo artist and was arrested at the same site and the time is 6:45 p.m.

The charges are grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, being an unlicensed driver and 3000.08.

Sargis Davtyan is a resident of Chatsworth and is employed as a musician. Davtyan was nabbed at Lake St. and Orange Grove Ave. The time is 8:20 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia, 4462.5 and outstanding warrants.

Burbank resident and chiropractor Rafi Hovannessian was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. It happened at 9:38 p.m. and the charge is murder.